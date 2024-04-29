Nokia lands hyperscaler deal with e& UAE

e& UAE will use Nokia’s FP5-based technology to offer hyperscalers in the region improvements in ‘performance, scale, and security’, and will allow its network to support ‘mission-critical applications delivered across evolved business-class services.’

e& UAE is in the process of streamlining its current architecture due to the rapid growth of cloud services, states the release. e& UAE is promising customers decreased latency for response times, uninterrupted connectivity, and ‘easy access to cutting-edge applications’ off the back of the deal.

Nokia’s says its cloud interconnect solution optimises and strengthens network performance within hyperscale environments by delivering ‘efficient routing’, traffic management, network security, and resource allocation to meet the particular needs of that environment.

FP5-based platforms are the industry’s first terabit-class routers for cloud-scale networks, we’re told. Meanwhile Nokia's ANYsec technology serves up some end-to-end encryption and authentication for data traffic across the network.

“We are delighted to work with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based network connectivity services in the UAE,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President, Core Networks & Platforms at e& UAE. “This collaboration allows frictionless access to innovative applications that enhance the user experience. It also supports e& UAE’s objective of optimizing our current network architecture to seamlessly integrate with public clouds while ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability for our customers.”

Samer Makke, Head of Customer Team for e& UAE and Network Infrastructure for Middle East & United Arabic Emirates at Nokia added: “We are proud to support e& UAE in its journey to become a cloud-native operator and provide innovative network services to the hyperscaler community. Our FP5 platforms and the ANYsec capability are designed to meet the demands of cloud-scale networks with high performance, capacity, and security. We are confident that our collaboration with e& UAE will help unleash the full potential of the cloud and drive economic growth in the country.”

Last week, Nokia launched MX Grid, what it is claims in the world’s first ‘on-premise, hyper interconnected and distributed AI/ML solution’, and which is supposed to enable organizations to improve OT responsiveness and decision making by processing and analysing data closest to the source.