Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal

Sponsored By

Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing dealDeutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal

German incumbent Deutsche Telekom appears to be on a mission to offer corporate clients the broadest possible choice of quantum computing provider.

January 11, 2024

2 Min Read

Its T-Systems division has established yet another partnership, this time with Austria-based Alpine Quantum Technologies (AQT).

Based in Innsbruck and spun out of the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, AQT specialises in what are called ion trap-based quantum computers.

According to AQT, these use electrical fields to trap single, charged ions – each one representing a single quantum bit (qubit) – inside a vacuum chamber. Each qubit is then manipulated and measured by precisely-timed laser pulses. DT said ion trap quantum computers are characterised by the high quality of their calculations.

At 128 qubits, AQT's quantum computer is Europe's most powerful. In addition to the clever tech, AQT has designed its quantum computers to fit within industry-standard, 19-inch server racks.

In 2022, it received a €2.5 million grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator fund.

Under the deal with DT, clients will get cloud-based access to AQT's quantum computers via T-Systems' multi-quantum cloud offering. T-Systems also provides training, and access to ready-made quantum algorithms and applications via the PlanQK platform.

DT said it has carried out successful test runs, and the service is fully customer-ready.

"Together with T-Systems, we offer our customers hands-on access to the best quantum computers in Europe," said AQT founder and CEO Thomas Monz. "We are convinced that the synergy between our quantum computers and T-Systems' cloud infrastructure will open up completely new capabilities and markets for Europe."

For DT, this is the third agreement between T-Systems and a quantum computing provider in less than 12 months.

In July, DT signed a memorandum of understanding with IQM Quantum Computers. Just like the AQT deal, it will give T-Systems clients cloud-based access to IQM's upcoming Radiance quantum computer.

Based in Espoo, Finland, IQM's Radiance is a 54-qubit quantum computer designed for high-performance computing (HPC), data centres and governments. It is due to be made available from the third quarter.

In addition to Radiance, IQM is also working on a smaller, less expensive quantum computer. The 5-qubit Spark will be offered as a turnkey solution for use by laboratories and educational institutions that will use it to conduct experiments and carry out research.

In March, DT also struck a quantum computing deal with IBM, giving T-Systems access to the venerable tech giant's 127-qubit Eagle computer. When it was unveiled in 2021, it was the world's most powerful quantum processor.

While most companies today don't need access to quantum computing resources, DT's willingness to offer cloud-based quantum computing access suggests it thinks that will change in the not-too-distant future.

"We identified quantum computing early on as a critical key technology for the future," said Jörn Kellermann, SVP of global portfolio and technology excellence at T-Systems. "The first customers are already live on the T-Systems Quantum Cloud and the cooperation with AQT expands their possibilities – on a sovereign, European infrastructure."

Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

Latest News

5G & 6G
Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network
Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network

Jan 12, 2024

Wind Tre
Operator Ecosystem
Wind Tre co-CEOs should go to save costs – unions
Wind Tre co-CEOs should go to save costs – unions

Jan 12, 2024

Satellite
Starlink and T-Mobile US send first direct text messages
Starlink and T-Mobile US send first direct text messages

Jan 11, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal
Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal

Jan 11, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023