Vodafone signs consultancy deal with Azerconnect

Vodafone Group has made an agreement with Azerconnect Group – described as a ‘key player in Azerbaijan's ICT and high technology industries’ – to accelerate the latter’s digital transformation efforts.

Andrew Wooden

June 13, 2024

The deal – termed a partner market agreement – will enable Azerconnect Group to speed up development in areas such as digitisation, security operations, network technologies and commercial services, says the release. Vodafone will also provide strategic consultancy to Azerconnect, intended to help with ‘cost optimisation and value creation.’

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect, Emil Masimov (pictured left) and Johannes Hummer, Regional Head of Middle East, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia, Vodafone Partner Markets at Vodafone.

Azerconnect Group’s business areas include mobile, internet, and international leased lines provisioning, as well as fintech, adtech, and media. It is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in the the energy, telecommunications, ‘hi-tech’, and construction industries.

“Azerconnect Group is the largest ICT company in Azerbaijan with a proven track record of success,” Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect Group. “As a Vodafone partner market we can leverage Vodafone’s extensive global telecoms expertise. I am confident that this collaboration will significantly accelerate the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's ICT sector.”

Petr Dvořák, CEO of Vodafone Partner Markets, added: “Azerconnect is an innovative company and a leader within Azerbaijan. My team look forward to working with them to bring our experience in telecoms and business technology to develop the quality of service available to their customers as part of the partner markets family.”

Vodafone recently completed the sale of its Spanish unit to Zegona Communications, after getting the green light from Spanish authorities. The two firms also entered into an agreement whereby Vodafone will provide services to Vodafone Spain, and will continue to have a presence there through its Innovation Hub in Málaga.

Before that it signed a deal to sell its Italian unit to Swisscom for €8 billion – which coincided with the announcement of a wider structural shakeup. The telco group will now be organised into five business divisions: Germany; European Markets; Africa; Vodafone Business; and Vodafone Investments, and a raft of top brass changes were also revealed.

This appears to be the culmination of a turnaround plan announced by Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle in May last year. At the time she commented: “Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

In terms of its UK plans, all eyes are on the proposed merger with Three which is still awaiting regulatory approval.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

