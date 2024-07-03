NTT Data to plug in AI, private 5G and digital twin deployment to the 152nd Open

The tournament, which takes place in July at Royal Troon, will feature real-time data and intelligence displayed via the NTT Data Wall, AI powered ‘digital human technology’, and ShotView, a digital twin technology platform – all of which will be plugged in to a Private 5G network.

The NTT DATA Wall is a 20-meter-wide LED screen in the spectator will serve up data insights and ball-tracking statistics rendered in real-time using CGI, modelled using a digital twin.

It’s also got something it calls an ‘AI-powered digital human’ called Lottie, based on a multi-modal approach to generative AI, which will provide real-time insights and updates from the golf course, statistical data and ‘deep knowledge of the rules and history of the sport.’

Meanwhile ShotView is supposed to analyse boat loads of data, track ball lie, player performance and course conditions, along with providing ‘accurate representations of the Royal Troon golf course.’ The digital twin technology can record ball position to as little as half a golf ball’s width, we’re told and all this delivers a ‘player’s perspective’ of strategies and decisions made during the game, apparently.

This all hangs off a new private 5G network deployment, which has been introduced to the Open for the first time this year, says NTT.

"NTT DATA is revolutionising the fan experience, on and off the course, at The Open with cutting edge technology," said Mona Charif, Global CMO, NTT Data."In partnership with The R&A, we are catalysing change by applying our sports and entertainment expertise and integrating our latest advancements in technology.

“From 5G technology to digital analytics, we’re enabling deeper, more dynamic insights into every aspect of the game. Our innovative partnership will have a lasting impact, not just on transforming the fan experience, but on the planet. We're pioneering new methods to provide sustainability information and interactive experiences, setting new standards for how sports can engage, inform, and inspire audiences worldwide."

In other teched-up sporting venue news, Everton Football Club signed a deal with HPE’s Aruba Networking unit to beef up the networking infrastructure at its stadium last month, which includes switches, access points, wifi and wired network management and security software, network design, management and monitoring services across the cub’s new 52,888-capacity stadium.