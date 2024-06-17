HPE scores network upgrade deal for Everton Stadium

The new set up is currently being installed and will include switches, access points, wifi and wired network management and security software, network design, management and monitoring services across the cub’s new 52,888-capacity stadium.

This new kit will enable Everton to develop its connected stadium strategy, we’re told, and use ‘state-of-the-art digital technologies to create an engaging fan experience’ when the venue opens at the start of the 2025/26 season.

“Working with HPE Aruba Networking will give Everton Stadium a best-in-class Wi-Fi network infrastructure and we are delighted to have them as an Official Supplier,” said Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton Football Club. “Their expertise in networking some of the biggest venues in the UK, Europe and North America will be important as we develop the digital infrastructure and potential of Everton Stadium.

“A big positive of the move to our new home will be connectivity for supporters and the opportunities that will provide us to engage our partners in delivering the latest in digital experiences and services, both on matchdays and during other events held at the venue. I would like to thank our Partnerships and Technology teams as well as our colleagues at Elevate for the work they have put in over recent months to secure this exciting deal.”

Mark Weeks, director of UK & Ireland, HPE Aruba Networking added: “We are proud to be joining the project to deliver a world-class venue and a world-class home for Everton. At HPE Aruba Networking, we know that technology is a key element to every fan experience, from the point when they enter the stadium, at times when they want to share their excitement with loved ones outside of the stadium, at half-time, when leveraging local services like restaurants and bars, and even after the match has ended.



“HPE Aruba Networking’s custom-designed and reliable network infrastructure enables Everton to stay connected with their fans throughout their matchday experience and beyond, helping the Club create a modern, interactive matchday experience.”

HPE says the new infrastructure will allow Everton to ‘offer high connectivity everywhere across the stadium, new fan services and real-time offers, and increased speed of service at all digital interaction points.’

Most visitors would presumably define an ‘engaging fan experience’ when it comes to connectivity in stadiums as simply being able to get on the wifi, so as long as the new infrastructure delivers that then its bound to make a few Everton fans happy.