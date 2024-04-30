East Asia leads the telco-to-techco race – Omdia

New research from analyst firm Omdia reveals that China Mobile is the most advanced of major global operators in completing its digital transformation.

Scott Bicheno

April 30, 2024

1 Min Read

Omdia has developed an index designed to quantify the ‘telco-to-techco’ transformation, which describes the full integration of communications and technology services by an operator. It takes into account of the scale of its high-speed broadband platform, its capabilities in AI, big data, and security, and its portfolio of enterprise digital services and vertical market solutions. The highest possible score is 40.

Of the major global operators assessed by Omdia, China Mobile got the highest score of 31. Japan’s NTT came close second on 30 and East Asia completed a clean sweep of the podium when SK Telecom of South Korea finished third with a score of 28.5. Telefónica was the highest ranked from the rest of the world, with Africa’s MTN propping up the table.

Omdia_telco_to_techco_chart.jpg

“A telco that has adopted the techco model successfully is a software-based organization that offers services in areas such as AI, big data, the cloud, and IoT, and can implement digital transformation for specific vertical sectors,” said Matthew Reed of Omdia. “Overall, the operators covered in the benchmark are making good progress towards a software-based operating model and with their development of enterprise digital services. But their vertical markets focus is less advanced generally and is an area that needs more work.”

Digital transformation is generally considered desirable for two main reasons: efficiency and new revenue streams. In the latter case, this is a belated effort by the telecoms industry to beat internet companies (so called OTTs) to the punch when it comes to offering added value services to their subscribers. Omdia informs us that digital transformation revenue, which is China Mobile’s term for revenue from new digital services, accounted for 29.4% of its service revenue in 2023, an increase of 22.2% year on year.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
SES acquires satellite rival Intelsat for €2.8 billion
SES acquires satellite rival Intelsat for €2.8 billion

Apr 30, 2024

Open RAN
Vodafone and Nokia report 'encouraging' Italian Open RAN trial
Vodafone and Nokia report 'encouraging' Italian Open RAN trial

Apr 30, 2024

Regulation
FCC finally gets round to fining telcos for selling location data
FCC finally gets round to fining telcos for selling location data

Apr 30, 2024

Regulation
EU's Gigabit Infrastructure Act gets final green light
EU's Gigabit Infrastructure Act gets final green light

Apr 30, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE