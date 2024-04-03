The head of Amazon’s retail grocery division has admitted its physical stores are ditching a hyped technology that allowed people to just grab stuff and leave, with payment taken automatically.

Scott Bicheno

April 3, 2024

1 Min Read

Just Walk Out uses a combination of sensors and video to detect whenever an item was taken off a shelf. The shopper simply scans in with their Amazon account when they arrive at the store, grab what they want, and walk out. The billing process is completely automated. When we covered this three years ago it seemed potentially revolutionary.

But now Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s SVP of grocery stores, has told The Information that he’s giving up on the technology, in favour of some kind of smart shopping trolley system called Dash Cart. The latter seems like a minor upgrade on self-scanning systems that have been in place in England for years, in so much as the cart also has weight sensors and still does the automatic billing, but is far from revolutionary.

View post on Twitter

The interview is paywalled but there’s plenty of reporting derived from it. Gizmodo refers to a previous The Information piece as the basis for its claim that Just Walk Out relied on over 1,000 people to watch shoppers as they walked around to double-check the sensors we accurately recording their activity. That account has been contested, however, and it seems more likely they reviewed the video after the shop to ensure accuracy of billing.

View post on Twitter

Even so, that means the technology is far less automated than Amazon initially had us believe. Your correspondent tried out an Amazon Fresh store in London soon after it opened and, aside from the cultural adjustment hilariously satirised in the SNL skit below, found it performed more or less as advertised. However, the first world problems it solved were secondary to more mundane considerations such as choice and value for money.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
Openreach wants to bypass landlords to put fibre in buildings
Openreach wants to bypass landlords to put fibre in buildings

Apr 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Airspan falls victim to capex crunch, files for Chapter 11
Airspan falls victim to capex crunch, files for Chapter 11

Apr 3, 2024

Wireless Networking
Nokia and Vodafone say they can dissolve lag with L4S tech
Nokia and Vodafone say they can dissolve lag with L4S tech

Apr 3, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Chilean telco's bankruptcy filing raises questions over cut-price model
Chilean telco's bankruptcy filing raises questions over cut-price model

Apr 2, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE