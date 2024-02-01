Sponsored By

South Korea gets a new mobile operator

Stage X is to become South Korea's fourth mobile network operator, having come out on top in the country's recently-concluded 28 GHz spectrum auction.

Mary Lennighan

February 1, 2024

2 Min Read

But it is paying a higher-than-expected price for the privilege.

Stage X was one of three groups bidding for frequencies in the 28-GHz band that were previously allocated to South Korea's mobile operators but were withdrawn by the government after the telcos failed to meet rollout requirements. It beat rivals Sejong Telecom and My Mobile Consortium, agreeing to pay 430.1 billion won (US$322 million).

That's more than twice what SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG U+ paid for the frequencies back in 2018, and almost four times what various South Korean news outlets predicted.

When we first reported on the government's decision to seize the existing telcos' 28-GHz licences in 2022 – KT Corp and LG U+ lost their licences in November of that year, while SK Telecom managed to hold on to its concession until May 2023 – we noted that it might have trouble fulfilling its wish to re-allocate the airwaves to a newcomer, which would provide additional competition in the market.

Clearly that was not the case at all. According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, Sejong Telecom dropped out of the running on the first day, but bidding continued apace between the other two, resulting in the inflated price; the ministry had set a base price of KRW74.2 billion, which seemed fairly realistic, ahead of the auction at least.

Stage X, a consortium of Stage Five, a communications affiliate of technology giant Kakao Corp, and other unidentified companies, according to the Yonhap news agency, is evidently not phased by the challenge – and the financial implications – of breaking into South Korea's well established mobile market.

As it stands, SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG U+ have carved up the market between them and, having been among the first in the world to launch 5G services almost five years ago, they have a wealth of experience there too. But Stage X is keen to take them on.

"We will work to become a new brand in the communications market and facilitate fresh and innovative changes in the market by boosting the 5G network service," Yonhap quoted Stage X CEO Seo Sang-won as saying.

The paper added that Stage X plans to distribute smartphones that support 5G at 28 GHz by linking up with local player Samsung, as well the likes of Apple and Google.

Despite its optimism, it will not be easy for Stage X to build up a decent-sized business in South Korea though.

As of the end of September, market leader SK Telecom had more than 31 million mobile customers, including 15.15 million 5G subscribers. KT and LG U+ each have around 6 million fewer and a similarly high proportion of 5G users.

It will be tough for the newcomer, but incredibly interesting for industry watchers to see how things play out.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Regulation
Comcast to drop Xfinity 10G brand after ad watchdog ruling
Comcast to drop Xfinity 10G brand after ad watchdog ruling

Feb 1, 2024

5G & 6G
SK Telekom and Intel rustle up some AI based tech designed for speedier 6G
SK Telekom and Intel rustle up some AI based tech designed for speedier 6G

Feb 1, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
BT makes slow and steady start to the Kirkby era
BT makes slow and steady start to the Kirkby era

Feb 1, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Italian government bids for TIM's Sparkle
Italian government bids for TIM's Sparkle

Feb 1, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information