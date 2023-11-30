2023 Global Telecoms Awards winners announced

The telecoms industry’s high-flyers were recognised at the glitzy Glotel Awards in central London.

A record number of entries was finally whittled down to 24 winners of the most coveted awards in telecoms, or indeed anywhere else. Entertained throughout by comedian Simon Evans, the telecoms industry elite assembled at Plaisterers Hall this evening to find out if they had reached the pinnacle of their profession. Here’s the full list of winning and highly commended entries.

5G Future Vision

Winner: KT - KT’s nationwide 5G SA

5G Innovation of the Year

Winner: Capgemini and Blueplanet - Multi-vendor Disaggregated 5G Network Slicing Solution

Highly commended: EPAM - Vodafone 5G Reality

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

Winner: ZTE - ZTE RAN Composer, shaping 5G with native-AI

Automation Initiative of the Year

Winner: stc and Huawei - Intent-driven based Automation for High-Efficient and High-Reliability Core Network

Highly commended: Rakuten Symphony - Symworld Platform

Best Digital Transformation Project

Winner: stc and Huawei - Data Driven Customer Centric Platform

BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence

Winner: China Unicom Guangdong Branch and Asiainfo Technologies - P5G intelligent O&M with BSS OSS convergence

Climate Action Initiative of the Year

Winner: Red Sea Global - The world's first zero-carbon 5G Network

Connecting the Unconnected

Winner: BICS - BICS' 2023 partnerships to close the digital divide

Highly commended: Baicells - Private LTE for tribal communities

Digital Infrastructure Innovation

Winner: BT and Infosys - Service and Resource Inventory Management System

Highly commended: Solutions by STC - Overcoming Challenges in Disaster Recovery Implementation

Driving Digital Transformation

Winner: Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson and Huawei Technologies - Digital transformation towards new-generation intelligent operations

Highly commended: ZTE - ZTE 5G Fully-Connected Factories – WISCO

Enterprise Solution Excellence

Winner: Telkomsel - Implementation of Special Ride Hailing Packages with QCI Differentiator

Fixed Network Evolution

Winner: Nokia - stc and Nokia revolutionize fixed networks for superior service quality

Highly commended: Batelco Bahrain - Leading Bahrain’s Fixed Broadband Evolution

IoT Initiative of the Year

Winner: Vodafone and Celfocus - STEP: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives - Unleashing Innovation for Enhanced Road Safety

Highly commended: SK Telecom - RedCap for 5G IoT

Managed Services Mastery

Winner: Ericsson and DNB - Data Driven Cognitive Operation MOCN Environment

Most Innovative Operator Cloud Offering

Winner: Plume and Cablenet - Cablenet’s Purple Max Internet, powered by Plume HomePass

Highly commended: Turkcell and Huawei - Turkcell All-Cloud Core Network deployment by Huawei

Most Innovative Vendor Cloud Offering

Winner: Rakuten Symphony - Symcloud Platform

Highly commended: IBM - IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Operator Excellence

Winner: China Mobile International - CMI iConnect ONE and iSolutions industry solutions

Highly commended: SK Telecom - SK Telecom's 6G/B5G Initiative as a mobile frontier

Outstanding RAN innovation

Winner: Cohere, Intel, Mavenir, Juniper and VMware - Software Programmable Multi-G Platform

Private Networks Project of the Year

Winner: KT - KT’s Private 5G network

Progressing Monetization and Mobile Money

Winner: Netcracker Technology - Netcracker Convergent Charging System

Highly commended: 6D Technologies - Auerus Digital Financial Suite and Canvas Digital BSS

Project Delivery Perfection

Winner: stc Open Access – Digitalizing collaboration between national service providers

Highly commended: LotusFlare - Globe GOMO

Security Solution of the Year

Winner: SK Telecom - SK Telecom’s Advanced AI-based Voice Phishing Bait Detection Solution

Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year

Winner: MCE Systems - From Product to Platform: How MCE Captured the Global Telco Market

Telecoms Excellence

Winner: China Mobile Communications Corporation and Huawei - China Mobile CRM Agile delivery and intelligent O&M transformation project

Highly commended: Tech Mahindra - CRM Data Lake House