2023 Global Telecoms Awards winners announced
November 30, 2023
The telecoms industry’s high-flyers were recognised at the glitzy Glotel Awards in central London.
A record number of entries was finally whittled down to 24 winners of the most coveted awards in telecoms, or indeed anywhere else. Entertained throughout by comedian Simon Evans, the telecoms industry elite assembled at Plaisterers Hall this evening to find out if they had reached the pinnacle of their profession. Here’s the full list of winning and highly commended entries.
5G Future Vision
Winner: KT - KT’s nationwide 5G SA
5G Innovation of the Year
Winner: Capgemini and Blueplanet - Multi-vendor Disaggregated 5G Network Slicing Solution
Highly commended: EPAM - Vodafone 5G Reality
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
Winner: ZTE - ZTE RAN Composer, shaping 5G with native-AI
Automation Initiative of the Year
Winner: stc and Huawei - Intent-driven based Automation for High-Efficient and High-Reliability Core Network
Highly commended: Rakuten Symphony - Symworld Platform
Best Digital Transformation Project
Winner: stc and Huawei - Data Driven Customer Centric Platform
BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence
Winner: China Unicom Guangdong Branch and Asiainfo Technologies - P5G intelligent O&M with BSS OSS convergence
Climate Action Initiative of the Year
Winner: Red Sea Global - The world's first zero-carbon 5G Network
Connecting the Unconnected
Winner: BICS - BICS' 2023 partnerships to close the digital divide
Highly commended: Baicells - Private LTE for tribal communities
Digital Infrastructure Innovation
Winner: BT and Infosys - Service and Resource Inventory Management System
Highly commended: Solutions by STC - Overcoming Challenges in Disaster Recovery Implementation
Driving Digital Transformation
Winner: Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson and Huawei Technologies - Digital transformation towards new-generation intelligent operations
Highly commended: ZTE - ZTE 5G Fully-Connected Factories – WISCO
Enterprise Solution Excellence
Winner: Telkomsel - Implementation of Special Ride Hailing Packages with QCI Differentiator
Fixed Network Evolution
Winner: Nokia - stc and Nokia revolutionize fixed networks for superior service quality
Highly commended: Batelco Bahrain - Leading Bahrain’s Fixed Broadband Evolution
IoT Initiative of the Year
Winner: Vodafone and Celfocus - STEP: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives - Unleashing Innovation for Enhanced Road Safety
Highly commended: SK Telecom - RedCap for 5G IoT
Managed Services Mastery
Winner: Ericsson and DNB - Data Driven Cognitive Operation MOCN Environment
Most Innovative Operator Cloud Offering
Winner: Plume and Cablenet - Cablenet’s Purple Max Internet, powered by Plume HomePass
Highly commended: Turkcell and Huawei - Turkcell All-Cloud Core Network deployment by Huawei
Most Innovative Vendor Cloud Offering
Winner: Rakuten Symphony - Symcloud Platform
Highly commended: IBM - IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh
Operator Excellence
Winner: China Mobile International - CMI iConnect ONE and iSolutions industry solutions
Highly commended: SK Telecom - SK Telecom's 6G/B5G Initiative as a mobile frontier
Outstanding RAN innovation
Winner: Cohere, Intel, Mavenir, Juniper and VMware - Software Programmable Multi-G Platform
Private Networks Project of the Year
Winner: KT - KT’s Private 5G network
Progressing Monetization and Mobile Money
Winner: Netcracker Technology - Netcracker Convergent Charging System
Highly commended: 6D Technologies - Auerus Digital Financial Suite and Canvas Digital BSS
Project Delivery Perfection
Winner: stc Open Access – Digitalizing collaboration between national service providers
Highly commended: LotusFlare - Globe GOMO
Security Solution of the Year
Winner: SK Telecom - SK Telecom’s Advanced AI-based Voice Phishing Bait Detection Solution
Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year
Winner: MCE Systems - From Product to Platform: How MCE Captured the Global Telco Market
Telecoms Excellence
Winner: China Mobile Communications Corporation and Huawei - China Mobile CRM Agile delivery and intelligent O&M transformation project
Highly commended: Tech Mahindra - CRM Data Lake House
