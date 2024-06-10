Swisscom's new AI platform promises 'maximum Swissness'

Stunning alpine vistas, fancy watches, sturdy pocket knives, fondue, and banking with no questions asked – all this and more has seemingly been channelled into Swisscom's new AI offering.

Nick Wood

June 10, 2024

3 Min Read

The incumbent has unveiled its Swiss AI Platform, which aims to be a modular, one-stop shop for all things AI.

Powered by Nvidia hardware, it also guarantees data storage in Switzerland and all that entails with regard to neutrality, and is therefore well suited to use cases that involve handling sensitive data. Swisscom says its AI infrastructure and applications offer "maximum Swissness."

The modules for this modular platform are three-fold.

The first is GPU Rental, and as its name suggests, it offers access to Switzerland's first Nvidia SuperPOD supercomputer. Swisscom announced its partnership with Nvidia back in January, and the SuperPOD will offer customers the much-needed processing power for training, fine tuning and operating large language models (LLMs).

"By working with Nvidia, Swisscom has leading global industry experts on board with experience in implementing artificial intelligence in diverse industries, sectors and specific application scenarios and who are abreast of the rapid developments in AI," Swisscom said.

Next up is the GenAI Studio, which makes available a range of generative AI services via APIs, enabling customers to create their own AI solutions with the content they require, and in line with their specific requirements.

Finally there is the AI Work Hub, which seems to be a mash-up of the other two modules.

It is pitched at data scientists who want to analyse and process data in large volumes so they can develop and train LLMs. But it also has a curated library of open-source models that can be used to develop customer-specific AI applications. Swisscom plans to add to this library at a later date with proprietary models developed in partnership with third parties.

Swisscom said that, depending on their requirements, customers can use one or more of these modules in combination with the others.

"Understanding our customers' needs is our top priority. We can then support them in setting up their AI projects and customising them accordingly," said Urs Lehner, head of business customers at Swisscom. "Sensitive data is in good hands thanks to our powerful, trustworthy Swiss infrastructure. It is a Swiss solution for the Swiss economy."

The announcement is another win for high-flying Nvidia, which is beginning to look like the silicon provider of choice for all things GenAI.

Other recent wins include a deal to supply server racks for Japanese telco KDDI's AI data centre, which promises to be Asia's largest. A report by Nikkei in April claimed KDDI rival Softbank also plans to spend heavily on Nvidia hardware for its own AI push.

Back in Europe, Nvidia in February established an in-depth partnership with Telenor to develop AI solutions for the Nordics. And last autumn, France-based Iliad tapped up Nvidia for one of its SuperPOD supercomputers.

Nvidia's AI ambitions don't begin and end with providing scaffolding for others to work off. It also has its own chatbot – ChatRTX – which works with its RTX range of graphics processing units (GPUs) and leverages pre-existing LLMs, like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemma.

With its valuation hovering around all-time-highs, it will be interesting to see how far up the AI value chain Nvidia can climb.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Regulation
EU launches investigation into e&'s purchase of PPF TelecomEU launches investigation into e&'s purchase of PPF Telecom
Jun 10, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Public cloud spending surged to $670 billion in 2023 – IDCPublic cloud spending surged to $670 billion in 2023 – IDC
Jun 10, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Softbank in AI data centre deal with SharpSoftbank in AI data centre deal with Sharp
Jun 10, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Swisscom's new AI platform promises 'maximum Swissness'Swisscom's new AI platform promises 'maximum Swissness'
Jun 10, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE