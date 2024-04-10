Google Cloud and Orange will deploy artificial intelligence, including gen AI, closer to Orange's and its customers' operations via Google Distributed Cloud, which is intended to boost an array of functions.

Andrew Wooden

April 10, 2024

2 Min Read

Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) is described as a fully managed hardware and software solution that brings Google's AI services to the edge, air-gapped environments, and cross-cloud, and is designed for AI and other data-intensive workloads.

Deploying it is intended to ‘enable Orange to take a pivotal step towards accelerating AI adoption’ across the 26 countries it operates in. Armed with this, it intends to focus on three areas for its new push.

Using GDC, Orange will build an environment to run sensitive network data and AI workloads that some country regulators may require to be local or on-premise. Through the automation of reporting, classification, and analysis, Orange says it will enjoy ‘significant improvements in network planning and design.’

It also plans to run gen AI models on-premise, which Orange's operations and customer service teams will benefit by ‘getting the answers they need faster’, while customers will get improved quality of service, we’re told.

AI and Google Cloud deployments will also deliver personalised customer recommendations for relevant phones, plans, and services. GDC also allows gen AI-based speech recognition to occur in each Orange country, bringing the tech ‘even to countries without a Google Cloud region,’ we’re told.

"We have a mission to accelerate value creation for Orange with every job, every network, and every customer experience super-powered by responsible AI. Orange sees enormous value in AI across every dimension of our business," said Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange Group. "This partnership with Google Cloud and the cutting-edge solutions announced today are foundational to Orange achieving AI at scale and is a major step towards unlocking significant value from all of our data."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud: "Businesses are increasingly bringing gen AI solutions to the edge of the network to ensure better agility, responsiveness, and resilience. Our partnership with Orange addresses that need, combining data, reliable infrastructure, and leading AI technologies to create new solutions to meet Orange's global needs."

The collaboration was announced at Google’s Cloud Next '24 event in Las Vegas, and a similar deal with Verizon also came out of that, in which the US operator will use Google Cloud for multimodal chatbots, personalized self-service, and productivity tools for network operations and customer service teams.

It also announced a ton of deals involving cloud and AI with firms from an array of industries, such as Mercedes-Benz, Bayer, WPP, IGH Hotels, Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy, Discover Financial Services, Cintas, Broadcom, and PwC.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Public Policy
Europe warns of global threats from digital platforms, AI, and China
Europe warns of global threats from digital platforms, AI, and China

Apr 10, 2024

AI
Microsoft pumps $2.9 billion into AI and cloud infrastructure in Japan
Microsoft pumps $2.9 billion into AI and cloud infrastructure in Japan

Apr 10, 2024

Fibre
UK government announces another burst of rural broadband funding
UK government announces another burst of rural broadband funding

Apr 10, 2024

Mobile Devices
Qualcomm claims wifi power breakthrough
Qualcomm claims wifi power breakthrough

Apr 9, 2024

Webinars

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE