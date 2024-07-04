Indosat launches AI tools for Indonesian oil and gas industry

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has come out with a new suite of AI-powered, cloud-based solutions aimed at the upstream oil and gas sector in Indonesia.

Andrew Wooden

July 4, 2024

2 Min Read

The tools will be sold through Indosat Business and its subsidiary Lintasarta, and were introduced at to the industry at a meeting of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities held in Nusa Dua, Bali.

There are six products in the suite. ‘High Resolution Seismic through AI Technology’ is supposed to assist exploration based on high-resolution seismic (sound) wave measurements with AI technology, while ‘Connected Workers Through AI’ does what it says on the tin and connects workers with each other to reduce manual errors and monitor safety compliance and emergency response levels.

‘Indosat Condition-Based Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance’ is supposed to help with critical equipment maintenance failures and reduce maintenance damage by up to 20%, and ‘AI-based Legal Contract Analysis’ reviews complex legal contracts which it says reduces external legal advisor costs by up to 50% and saves up to 90% time in contract review.

Meanwhile ‘Indosat Intelligent Surveillance’ is supposed to help with the high accident rates in the oil and gas sector, and Lintasarta Cloudeka Deka GPU Infra provides GPU-ready high-density data centre solutions.

“The utilization of technological innovation is crucial to remain at the forefront of the dynamic oil and gas sector,” said Muhammad Buldansyah, Director and Chief Business Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. “Indosat Business is delighted to introduce our new cutting-edge AI solutions designed to help the oil and gas sector become cleaner, more efficient, and more competitive.

“Indosat Business solutions are designed with optimal resource allocation, environmental impact reduction, and production maximization in mind. The goal is to reshape the oil and gas industry by leveraging AI technology to make it more resilient, adaptable, and sustainable in the future. This aligns with Indosat's broader mission to empower Indonesia.”

 Last month, the telco announced it had teamed up with Google Cloud for ‘AI-driven digital experiences’ in Indonesia. The list of functions the firms intend to develop include enterprise-grade AI solutions for customer service modernization, dynamic content generation and hyper-personalization, geospatial analytics and predictive modelling, augmented network and IT operations, and back-office transformation.

