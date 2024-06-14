Indosat and Google launch Indonesian AI drive

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Google Cloud are teaming up for 'AI-driven digital experiences' in Indonesia.

June 14, 2024

The firms are looking to create tailored AI and GenAI solutions to address ‘unique opportunities and challenges in the Indonesian market’ and forms part of Indosat’s ‘transformation from telco to AI Native TechCo,’ we’re told.

The shopping list of functions the firms intend to develop include enterprise-grade AI solutions for customer service modernization, dynamic content generation and hyper-personalization, geospatial analytics and predictive modelling, augmented network and IT operations, and back-office transformation.

As well as beefing up Indosat’s own operations with AI tools, the firms will also explore ‘joint go-to-market initiatives’ in Indonesia. They will look to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), startups, enterprises, and public sector organizations with access to these solutions, alongside Google Cloud’s AI-optimized infrastructure, unified data platform, and unified AI development platform, says the release.

“As Indonesia steps into the digital era, we remain committed to Indosat’s larger purpose of empowering Indonesia by providing businesses and individuals with the essential tools and technologies needed for success,” said Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud is not just a pivotal milestone for Indosat, but also a significant stride in our mission to transform into an AI Native TechCo. Together, we will harness the full potential of cloud and AI to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and propel Indonesia's digital economy forward."

Karan Bajwa, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud added: "Indosat's early adoption of cloud-native architectures and an AI-ready data analytics platform exemplifies its forward-thinking approach. This strong foundation, established through our collaboration from 2021, is now enabling Indosat to pursue a wide range of high-value ML and GenAI use cases at scale—and we’re excited by the possibilities. These initiatives will not only demonstrate the transformative power of AI in telecommunications, but also serve as a blueprint for other sectors seeking to harness this technology to drive growth and nationwide impact."

Indosat reported a strong set of financials for Q1, clocking total revenue at $873 million, which was up 15.8% YoY, while EBITDA increased by 22.1%, EBITDA Margin by 47.0%, and net profit by 39.4% to $82 million. It cited the driver of these bullish results as ‘positive growth momentum across all business lines and a continued commitment to cost optimization.’

