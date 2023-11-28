Sponsored By

Ericsson launches research into AI-based cyber securityEricsson launches research into AI-based cyber security

Kit vendor Ericsson is working with Concordia University, University of Manitoba and the University of Waterloo in Canada to build ‘cyber resilient and secure’ 5G networks using automation and AI.

Andrew Wooden

November 28, 2023

2 Min Read
Data Network, Virtual Reality, Quantum Computing, AI

It’s the product of a successful application to Canada’s Cyber Security Innovation Network program that has pledged to provide up to $80 million in funding to support cybersecurity initiatives across the country.

The intention is to drum up some automation and AI solutions that can detect, protect and prevent attacks on 5G and future 6G networks, and develop new means to detect zero-day attacks

The project will also explore how AI-based solutions can better predict upcoming attacks and detect ongoing attacks, and apply ‘5G orchestration capabilities’ to test and deploy new defence mechanisms at run time.

“Canada is a leader in cyber security and similarly, our researchers and experts at Ericsson have long been studying how to best innovate and secure telecommunications networks,” said Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada. “It’s our hope that this partnership with Concordia University, the University of Manitoba and the University of Waterloo will help support the field and the adoption of made-in-Canada solutions. As we celebrate 70 years in Canada, it’s partnerships like this that continue to drive our success here.”

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, added: “In an increasingly digital world, trust is key to Canadians achieving their full innovative and economic potential. With this investment, the Cyber Security Innovation Network is strengthening our cybersecurity ecosystem by fostering partnerships to bridge sectors. The National Cybersecurity Consortium, Ericsson and university partners are showcasing how collaboration between the private sector and academia will ensure the innovations of today can thrive in the economy of tomorrow.”

The project will serve as a springboard into ongoing research of 6G networks, claims Ericsson.

The release asserts that the adoption of new ‘business contexts and use cases’ at scale will place unprecedented new demands on networks, which will create complex security and privacy requirements, and foster a growth in ‘potentially unsecure’ devices.

In a similar vein, BT recently warned that the volume of cyberthreats in the UK is ‘rising at an alarming rate’, as businesses are pelted with 530 cyberattacks every second.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

Webinars

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
5G & 6G
Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services

Aug 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information

Latest News

Telefonica
Operator Ecosystem
Telefonica job cuts will be in the thousands
Telefonica job cuts will be in the thousands

Nov 28, 2023

Australia
Public Policy
Australia gears up for big tech battle
Australia gears up for big tech battle

Nov 28, 2023

5G tower
5G & 6G
Nos talks up move to 5G standalone
Nos talks up move to 5G standalone

Nov 28, 2023

AI
AI
Gen Z is in a love-hate relationship with gen AI
Gen Z is in a love-hate relationship with gen AI

Nov 28, 2023

White Papers

The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues
Network Software
The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues
The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues

Nov 24, 2022

Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality
Enterprise Telecoms
Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality
Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality

May 11, 2018

Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back
OSS/BSS/CX
Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back
Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back

May 11, 2018

Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls
Security
Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls
Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls

Apr 24, 2018