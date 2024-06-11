Apple finally joins the AI gold rush

The US gadget giant has unveiled its Apple Intelligence system, which will run on all its operating systems to do the usual automation and generative tasks, even if it needs outside help.

Scott Bicheno

June 11, 2024

3 Min Read
source: apple

Apple doesn’t seem to be creating its own large language model (LLM), yet. Instead, Apple Intelligence combines on-device small language models which can dip into the cloud to tap established LLMs as and when the local one can’t cope with what is being asked of it. Initially, the sole LLM partner is Chat GPT.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them.”

That second bit seems to be Apple’s AI unique selling point. Much of the day-to-day AI work will be done on-device meaning, we’re led to believe, that none of the data involved will leave the device. Then, when the cloud needs to get involved, Apple has created something called Private Cloud Compute, which it claims provides ‘a foundation that allows Apple to ensure that data is never retained or exposed.’

One of the reasons Apple will have gone big on privacy, apart from the fact that it has few other differentiators for its AI offering, is broader concerns about the intrusiveness and ubiquity of it in the Gen AI era. Not everyone was convinced, however, with Tech mogul Elon Musk using his own X platform to express concern about the Chat GPT outsourcing aspect.

One of the most useful tweaks Musk has made to X since he acquired it is the addition of ‘community notes’, which allow users to annotate tweets with qualifying information. On one of Musk’s tweets the community note explains that the use of Chat GPT is opt-in and that the user will be asked each time. ‘Siri can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise when helpful,’ says the press release. ‘Users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly.’

“Seeking to take AI to the masses is a pivotal moment for Apple; providing developers with the tools that will create most sought-after features among users,” said Analyst Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight. “And this is just the beginning. The next wave of development will be mind boggling as everyone seeks to outpace each other.

“There’s an AI arms race but Apple remains in a unique position given its extensive touchpoints with consumers across the Apple universe. In stark contrast to rivals, Apple’s approach to AI plays to its strengths. Apple doesn’t need to be the first; it just needs to do it better. While it typically takes a more cautious ‘wait and see’ approach, it is interesting to see Apple make such a bold statement with AI still in its infancy.”

Not everyone was so blown away, however. “It will take about 4 to 5 years to fully populate the iOS ecosystem and so the significance of this to Apple’s fundamentals in the medium term is low at best,” wrote Richard Windsor of Radio Free Mobile.

“Instead, this is an answer to the critics who have accused Apple of having nothing when it comes to generative AI services, but it remains to be seen if these offer a boost to the quality of the user experience in the Apple ecosystem. Worst case, this is a placeholder for Apple to ensure it is in the generative AI game that it can backfill as its offering improves.”

Both pundits can be correct if we view this as a significant statement of intent. Nonetheless, 13 years after Apple unveiled its Siri digital assistant to great fanfare but disappointing delivery, it would seem prudent to take Apple’s inevitable hyperbole with a pinch of salt. Having said that, following the recent launch of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs, this announcement confirms that the era of the AI-driven device is upon us.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Veon to plough $1 billion into UkraineVeon to plough $1 billion into Ukraine
Jun 11, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Apple finally joins the AI gold rushApple finally joins the AI gold rush
Jun 11, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Vodafone Germany launches drone platform on fifth anniversary of 5GVodafone Germany launches drone platform on fifth anniversary of 5G
Jun 11, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Telstra signs up to Vonage's API platformTelstra signs up to Vonage's API platform
Jun 11, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE