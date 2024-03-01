Sponsored By

Vodafone says slow 5G SA rollout means UK SMEs missing out on £8.6 billion a year

A report from Vodafone claims that UK SMEs are missing out on up to £8.6 billion per year in productivity savings due to the slow roll-out of 5G SA.

Andrew Wooden

March 1, 2024

2 Min Read

As well as the £8.6 billion per year SMEs are apparently collectively leaving on the table, the UK risks slipping behind other European rivals ‘as the best place for SMEs to grow’ due to other countries such as Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, and Denmark investing in ‘reliable, superfast 5G connectivity’ at a faster rate. 

The UK is currently on course to be the 5th most attractive place in Europe for SMEs to use technology to grow, however it could leapfrog into 2nd place behind Denmark if it can accelerate the roll out of standalone 5G networks, apparently, thanks to their potential to ‘deliver vast economic savings to small businesses.’

By way of example, Vodafone says small agricultural businesses could see the average farmworker save over 3 working weeks of their time by utilising standalone 5G enabled technologies - such as soil, weather and equipment monitors. Deploying standalone 5G at speed would lead to a collective saving of over 37.7 million working hours per year across the sector - delivering £112 million in annual productivity saving, we’re told.

“UK SMEs are already some of the most advanced in Europe at integrating digital tools into their businesses and we’d hate to see them get left behind by not having adequate access to best-in class connectivity such as standalone 5G,” said a Vodafone spokesperson said. “That’s why we are excited by the further opportunities our merger with Three UK can unlock for this crucial sector of the UK economy, which would allow us to roll out a national standalone 5G network, at pace, to help SMEs across the country take advantage of leading 5G enabled technologies such as AI and IoT to help boost their efficiency, productivity and most importantly, growth.”

It all seems like very specific numbers to have arrived at in what is presumably quite a difficult thing to measure conceptually, but that’s in the nature of these sorts of reports.

Since Vodafone is one of the four UK operators on whose shoulders rolling out more 5G SA infrastructure rests, it also might seem a little odd for it to send out some dedicated comms highlighting how much firms are losing out because that process is not faster.

As with an awful lot of messaging that both Vodafone and Three have put out in the last year or so, the reason it is doing so seems to be the hammer home the idea that this is another reason its so important the two firms be allowed to merge, going by the above quote.This was also mentioned elsewhere in the release with the line: “A Europe leading position could be achieved successfully should the proposed merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK be approved, which would deliver £11 billion of investment to reach standalone 5G coverage to 99% of the UK population by 2034.”

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
MWC 2024 - Groundhog Day
MWC 2024 - Groundhog Day

Mar 1, 2024

5G & 6G
Rakuten Mobile and Nokia clock 1 Tbps single wavelength end-to-end transmission
Rakuten Mobile and Nokia clock 1 Tbps single wavelength end-to-end transmission

Mar 1, 2024

Intelsat mwc 2024
Satellite
There’s a lot more to satellites than ‘hard to reach areas’, says Intelsat
There’s a lot more to satellites than ‘hard to reach areas’, says Intelsat

Mar 1, 2024

5G & 6G
5G growth comes with new operator spending requirements – GSMA
5G growth comes with new operator spending requirements – GSMA

Feb 29, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE