Virgin Media O2 Business will provide the Office for National Statistics anonymised and aggregated O2 Motion data which will be embedded into the Integrated Data Service (IDS).

Andrew Wooden

April 3, 2024

2 Min Read

The IDS is a cloud-based platform providing governmental bodies access to a data repository, in order that they can ‘make data-driven policy decisions’ on things like public health, regional growth, climate change, jobs and skills.

The anonymised data from VMO2 will be used at national and local level to provide information on population dynamics, travel patterns, and other movement trends.

IDS is currently operating in public beta, but we’re told data releases will scale at pace over the coming months with a planned pipeline of additional capabilities.

O2 Motion data will also be integrated with ONS surveys and administrative data sources in order to create a series of publications covering topics like small area population estimates. These will be publicly accessible on the ONS website as part of a regular release.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and to integrate our aggregated and anonymised O2 Motion data into their Integrated Data Service (IDS),” said Geoff Wappett, Head of AI and Data Insights at Virgin Media O2 Business. “Generated from billions of daily network events, our mobile data will provide governmental organisations and officials with reliable information to inform their work addressing major societal challenges at pace. Beyond numbers, the IDS platform and our wider work with ONS will ensure quality insights are easily accessible to support data-driven decision making.”

VMO2 periodically puts out reports based on the data it collects via its O2 Motion unit, looking at things such as the rate at which commuters were returning to the office post pandemic, traffic spike events, and where brits are going on holiday.  

It’s not always obvious why it makes the effort to do this, other than to generate a bit of PR of course, but plugging that data into a system which gives policy makers some tools to hopefully make smarter decisions about how the country is run sounds in principle, and in general, like a good thing.  

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
AT&T vague on details of its $3 billion digital divide pledge
AT&T vague on details of its $3 billion digital divide pledge

Apr 4, 2024

Regulation
FCC schedules contentious net neutrality vote
FCC schedules contentious net neutrality vote

Apr 4, 2024

Telecoms Law
Italian government to appeal TIM's €1 billion windfall
Italian government to appeal TIM's €1 billion windfall

Apr 4, 2024

Regulation
CMA launches in-depth probe of Vodafone/Three deal
CMA launches in-depth probe of Vodafone/Three deal

Apr 4, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE