Sponsored By

Verizon report points to surge in video app traffic

US operator Verizon’s Consumer Connections Report served up a bunch of stats about mobile network usage, including that its traffic in general grew by 129% in the past five years.

Andrew Wooden

March 12, 2024

2 Min Read

The report used several sources of information including aggregate information obtained from partners and third parties, as well as de-identified and aggregate information from its own network.

It cites a 129% total mobile network traffic increase over the past five years, while 47% of consumer mobile traffic was devoted to video in the second half of 2023 – this appeared to come from Verizon’s own consumer data.

Verizon_report_1.JPG

TikTok was the most popular app in this regard, with US users spending an average of approximately 1 hour 42 minutes per day on it, compared with 1 hour on YouTube and 39 minutes on Facebook.

The pool of data for those stats appears to be wider than Verizon’s own network, coming with the disclaimer: “Third-party data sourced from “Top Apps by Active User” data.ai reports for smartphones in the United States between 2019-2023. The data.ai reports are based on mobile usage data from a global panel of millions of users, proprietary consumer survey data and other data.ai data sets.”

verizon_report_2.JPG

A large portion of the report was dedicated to NFL related traffic. Citing its own network data, total average mobile network usage across all NFL stadiums for the 2023/24 NFL season was 101MB per person, up 47% compared to the end of the 2022/2023 season.  

Other stats contained with the report include; Monthly mobile smartphone usage in cities grew 34% from an average of 11.5GB in January 2022 to 15.5 GB in November 2023; Home Internet subscribers to Verizon’s 5G and LTE Home grew to nearly 1.9 million consumers at the end of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 111%; and Roblox had the fastest growth rate in users for games and the highest average time spent per day per user in 2023.

verizon_report_3.JPG

The source material for these stats seems to jump around a lot, with some looking at Android only and others bringing in iPhone as well, some focussed only on US traffic from Verizon’s own network, and others citing ‘mobile usage data from a global panel of millions of users’ through data.ai in the mix as well. It also switches comparison time frames on an almost per stat basis.

Slight fuzziness on that front aside, the report appears to be trying to present a general picture of the state of mobile data usage, while throwing in some personal wins for Verizon as well. Overall, this is a picture of a sharp upsurge in the amount of mobile data being consumed in the last few years, and the lion’s share of that going through video/social apps – a trend that’s been identified by other firms from various angles as well.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
Saudi Telecom and Telefonica both looking at M&A in Spain
Saudi Telecom and Telefonica both looking at M&A in Spain

Mar 12, 2024

Spectrum
India looks for $12 billion from spectrum sale, but telcos could have other ideas
India looks for $12 billion from spectrum sale, but telcos could have other ideas

Mar 12, 2024

Network Software
BT brings in Broadpeak to commercialise MAUD streaming tech
BT brings in Broadpeak to commercialise MAUD streaming tech

Mar 12, 2024

Mobile Devices
US teens are conflicted about their smartphones
US teens are conflicted about their smartphones

Mar 12, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE