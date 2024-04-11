A report by Ericsson owned Cradlepoint found that 98% of technology decision-makers expected revenue to grow by an average of 19% if they improved their connectivity infrastructure.

Andrew Wooden

April 11, 2024

2 Min Read

The survey was conducted by Censuswide, and canvassed 2,500 technology decision makers in business owner, C-level executive or senior manager roles across the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy.

It also found that 22% of these surveyed technology decision makers expected to enjoy a revenue hikes of up to 29% as a result of ‘improved connectivity’ – which it has to be said in and of itself is a pretty vague term.

In the UK, 47% said 5G was the technology most vital to the UK maintaining its position as ‘a leading tech powerhouse’ (another vague term). This was ahead of other technologies such as the metaverse (32%), robotics and automation (30%), 3D printing (29%), and AI (8%).

32% citied a lack of digital skills as the reason ‘firms are being held back from deploying their own cellular networks’, while 25% said the complexity of change was a key hurdle.

68% of firms believe that overall investment in wireless connectivity is still too low, 62% believe this has a negative effect on public transport, while 59% believe poor connectivity is preventing students from ‘developing the skills they need to succeed in a modern world.’

“Despite the fact the benefits of cellular networks are becoming more understood, it is clear from our research that there is still a lot of work do if businesses are to unlock their full potential,” said James Bristow, SVP EMEA at Cradlepoint. “Our data shows security risks, concerns over complexity and a lack of skills remain key concerns for organisations keen to explore this technology more acutely.

“However, by working with the right providers who can supply the expertise and skills that they lack, businesses can start to overcome some of these obstacles. Likewise, by identifying cellular networks that are secure, quick and easy to install, organisations can safely deploy new technology, without increasing the risk to their infrastructure. Greater collaboration between industry leaders and tech partners could fuel even more economic growth and help our nation continue to compete on the global tech stage.”

Whenever a firm produces a survey it comes with the usual caveat that of course the solution to the presented problem just so happens to be the sort of thing it can sell you – but you can still gleam some data points from them.

One thing to note, for instance, was the apparent low standing respondents placed AI as a driver for the UK maintaining its position as ‘a leading tech powerhouse’– which considering the unrelenting deluge of announcements about how game-changing it will be seems surprising, certainly as its listed below the floundering metaverse sector.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Infrastructure
Huawei expected to develop chip kit at giant new R&D centre
Huawei expected to develop chip kit at giant new R&D centre

Apr 11, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Google sinks $1 billion into new undersea cables
Google sinks $1 billion into new undersea cables

Apr 11, 2024

5G & 6G
Fujitsu, NEC, NTT and DoCoMo develop a ‘sub-terahertz 6G device’
Fujitsu, NEC, NTT and DoCoMo develop a ‘sub-terahertz 6G device’

Apr 11, 2024

AI
Orange signs new Google Cloud deal to boost its AI clout
Orange signs new Google Cloud deal to boost its AI clout

Apr 10, 2024

Webinars

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE