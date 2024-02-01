SK Telekom and Intel rustle up some AI based tech designed for speedier 6G

The yet to be nailed down 6G core architecture will be required to have higher flexibility and safety than previous generations of ‘G’, and ‘provide stable AI service quality and technologies to customers by embedding intelligent and automation technologies,’ so says SK Telekom.

In terms of what specific problem it and Intel are trying to solve, the release says that as core network technology continues to develop, the ‘systems that make up the network and the detailed functions that provide various services are also explosively increasing.’

This leads to a ‘network complexity’, and as this continues, communication delays will increase, it says.

So the firms have come up with something called Inline Service Mesh, which utilises Intel Xeon processors with built in AI and is supposed to be capable of increasing the communication speed within the core network by ‘reducing latency between unit function without proxy.’

Through this tech, AI can be applied to the core network in a wider variety of models, and it can ‘reduce communication delays by 70% and increase service efficiency by 33% in the core network through the application of the 6G core architecture,’ so goes the pitch.

"We have made another technical achievement through continuous technology development cooperation with Intel to secure leadership in 6G," said Yu Takki, Vice President and Head of Infra Tech at SKT. "We will continue our research and make efforts to commercialize AI-based 6G Core Architecture.”

Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President of Intel Network and Edge Solutions Group added: "Our research and development efforts with SK Telecom continue to deliver innovations that have been deployed by Communications Service Providers worldwide. By leveraging the latest Intel Xeon processors with built in AI features, our companies are able to drive both performance and efficiency improvements that will be vital to the future Core networks.”

6G of course is yet to arrive, and so the standards and specific technology that will define it aren’t established – though the wider puzzle will be put together by a lot of somewhat arcane sounding but no doubt technologically progressive projects like these. For a wider look at the next generation of mobile tech, check out our deep dive What is 6G?