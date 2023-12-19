SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA

Sponsored By

SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SASK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA

Korean operator SK Telecom and digital security firm Thales have tested quantum-resistant cryptography based on a 5G standalone network.

Andrew Wooden

December 19, 2023

2 Min Read
5g

The trial is focused on encrypting and decrypting identity data on a 5G network to protect user privacy from future quantum threats. It was performed using Thales 5G Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) SIM cards and a trial 5G standalone network environment from SKT.

The test involved cryptographic algorithms designed to resist attacks from quantum computers, as well as ‘classical’ computers.

While quantum attacks aren’t a reality yet, this sort of tech can protect subscribers against potential "record now, decrypt later" attacks, says the release.

“This collaboration between SKT and Thales highlights our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of cybersecurity and ensuring the safety of our customers' data,” said Yu Takki, Vice President and Head of Infra Technology Office of SKT. “PQC provides enhanced security through the use of cryptographic algorithms that are thought to be secure against quantum computer attacks. Going forward, we will combine PQC SIM with our additional quantum expertise to achieve end-to-end quantum-safe communications.”

Eva Rudin, SVP Mobile Connectivity and Solutions at Thales added: “As quantum computers have the potential to break certain existing cryptographic algorithms, there is an emerging need to transition to cryptographic algorithms that are believed to be secure against quantum attacks. For 5G networks, Thales started to invest on cryptographic algorithms that are quantum-resistant to enhance continued security and privacy features of communications for users.” 

As quantum computing gets more reliable and presumably starts getting used more widely in the future, this sort of security is going to become increasingly important.  Just yesterday, Nokia announced it had completed a proof of concept trial alongside Greek research consortium HellasQCI, demonstrating what it calls quantum-safe connectivity infrastructure.

You can expect more of this sort of thing in the coming months and years as the prospect of an encryption collapse due to quantum powered attacks rises up everyone’s agenda.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Latest News

5g
5G & 6G
SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA
SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA

Dec 19, 2023

Lynk
Satellite
Lynk plans to go public via deal with Slam
Lynk plans to go public via deal with Slam

Dec 19, 2023

fibre
Fibre
57% of UK homes now have access to full fibre
57% of UK homes now have access to full fibre

Dec 19, 2023

UK Houses of Parliament
Digital Transformation
BT and other UK telcos asked to stop forceful digital phoneline switchover as telecare devices fail
BT and other UK telcos asked to stop forceful digital phoneline switchover as telecare devices fail

Dec 19, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023