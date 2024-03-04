Sponsored By

Romania rejects Huawei appeal against 5G ban

Chinese kit vendor Huawei was forced to make a special application for its equipment to be allowed in Romanian 5G networks following the introduction of a 2021 law.

Scott Bicheno

March 4, 2024

2 Min Read

The decision on that appeal was published in the Romanian government gazette late last week, which amounted to an outright rejection. It’s written in Romanian legalese and there was no accompanying press release that we could find, but as far as we can tell that officially marks the end of any possible involvement by Huawei in the Romanian mobile network market and, as Light Reading notes, puts additional pressure on operators to rip-and-replace any Huawei kit they still use.

We understand they have five years since the publication of the law to remove Huawei from the core, and two more years to clean out the RAN. The law was officially signed-off on 11 June 2021, so we’re almost three years into those deadlines already. Presumably no operators would have been reckless enough to have even bought, let alone installed fresh Huawei 5G kit since then but you never know.

Unsurprisingly, Huawei and the Chinese state are unimpressed with the decision. “We are disappointed with the government's decision, which is not rooted in any objective assessment or actual findings,” said a Huawei Romania spokesperson. “Huawei has operated in Romania for over 20 years without any security issues and fully complied with all national rules and regulations.

“This decision will harm our business operations in the country, and as well have a far-reaching negative impact on the ecosystem of local ICT industry and business operations of our partners… Huawei Romania, with 1,300 local employees, will continue to serve the society through secure and trustworthy solutions, developing ICT talent and promoting employment… Huawei Romania reserves its legal rights to appeal this decision.”

Global Times can generally be relied upon to pass on the official Chinese government line and they published a story yesterday headlined ‘Chinese Embassy deplores Romania's rejection of Huawei's 5G equipment authorization’. The story includes the standard objections on the grounds of legal due process, which remain valid in the absence of hard evidence that Chinese kit presents a security threat, beyond a general geopolitical distrust of the country itself.

It also remains intriguing that other Chinese tech companies don’t seem to be subject to the same levels of mistrust. Economedia.ro reports that Romania approved Lenovo kit for use in the country last year. Nonetheless, this decision comes as no surprise given that the law, while making no direct reference to Huawei or even China, was clearly designed with Huawei primarily in mind. It was thus in keeping with moves made by most of the rest of the US sphere of influence.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Law
Apple lashes out at Spotify after €1.8 billion EU fine
Apple lashes out at Spotify after €1.8 billion EU fine

Mar 4, 2024

Open RAN
Vodafone hopes to finesse Open RAN silicon with extended Intel deal
Vodafone hopes to finesse Open RAN silicon with extended Intel deal

Mar 4, 2024

Towers
Asset sales boost Cellnex numbers and there could be more to come
Asset sales boost Cellnex numbers and there could be more to come

Mar 4, 2024

SK Telecom
AI
SK Telecom lays out its plan to be a leader in AI
SK Telecom lays out its plan to be a leader in AI

Mar 4, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE