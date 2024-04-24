The greenfield deal with Uzbekistan’s Perfectum will see Nokia deploy the ‘first 5G standalone network in Central Asia’.

April 24, 2024

Nokia will be the sole kit provider, and will deploy a full end-to-end 5G standalone (SA) network to regional operator Perfectum – including radio access, transport, core networks, and applications of network automation, service orchestration, mediation and charging.

The core network and applications will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, which is integrated in the Nokia Cloud Platform.

The commercial launch of the 5G SA network is planned for Q4 2024 in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, with extension to all regions of the country expected in the next two years.

The release highlights support for remote working, telemedicine, smart city initiatives, and new services and applications across industry, ‘fostering a digital ecosystem and driving economic growth in the country’ as benefits of the improved connectivity – beyond the obvious advantage of customers being able to get 5G on their phones.  

‘This greenfield deal marks a significant step towards the deployment of cutting-edge 5G technology in the country,’ states the release, and the move is presented as being in line with government's digital transformation agenda.

“Nokia's expertise and global reputation make them a trusted partner for the important task of starting the 5G era in Uzbekistan, and ensuring a successful deployment and long-term support for the network,” said Dmitry Shukov, CEO at Perfectum. “This deployment is an important step to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape in the region, and to leverage the transformative potential of 5G technology for our society and economy at large.”

Dr Rolf Werner, Head of Europe, Mobile Networks, at Nokia added: “We are excited to work with Perfectum to bring a state-of-the-art nationwide 5G standalone network to the people of Uzbekistan. Perfectum has our full commitment for the success of this project, including continuous support, training, and collaboration to ensure they achieve their objectives of delivering a superior network experience for end users, spearheading digital transformation in the country.”

In another digital transformation related move, Nokia this week released MX Grid, a new AI tool which it claims is the world’s first ‘on-premise, hyper interconnected and distributed AI/ML solution’. Aimed at the Industry 4.0 sector, it is supposed to enable organizations to improve OT responsiveness and decision making by processing and analysing data closest to the source, whereas most AI/ML assets run in cloud environments today.

