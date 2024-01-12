Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network

Sponsored By

Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G networkMalaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network

The task force in charge of Malaysia's second wholesale 5G network is expected to finalise its plans on Friday.

Nick Wood

January 12, 2024

2 Min Read

Comms minister and government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil was cited by the Bernama news agency as saying that the decision adopted by the 5G Task Force will then be forwarded to the cabinet.

"The government will not take long to consider and make an announcement of a shift from a single to dual 5G network coverage," he said. "After that the dual 5G can be implemented if the terms agreed by the task force are achieved."

The meeting will be chaired by the heads of the treasury and comms ministry, and attended by representatives from the country's telcos, including wholesale 5G operator, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB)

Fahmi confirmed last May that Malaysia would deploy a second wholesale 5G network to compete with the first.

His boss, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, opposed the controversial creation of a state-owned monopoly telecoms network while he was in opposition – questioning the government's decision to award the contract entirely to Ericsson. The country's telcos weren't exactly fans of the idea either, on grounds they wouldn’t have much in the way of bargaining power when it came to negotiating prices.

After coming to power, Ibrahim ordered a review of the tender process and set about creating a competing wholesaler.

He caused a stir last October when he attended Huawei's Malaysia ICT Summit in Kuala Lumpur, during which he suggested that the Chinese vendor – which is banned from supplying 5G kit in most Western markets – might be in the running for his country's new network.

This was in spite of warnings issued to the Malaysian government from the US and EU not to permit the use of Huawei's 5G network equipment.

Whatever course the task force charts, it is likely to be heavily scrutinised for any sign that it will open the door to Huawei.

Meanwhile, DNB seems to be doing exactly what it was set up to do.

In that same Bernama article, Fahmi said DNB's 5G network covered 80.2 percent of the population by the end of December, slightly ahead of its target of 80 percent. At the end of October, there were 3.6 million subscribers connected to the network, representing an adoption rate of 10.8 percent.

That same month, DNB announced that the country's five MNOs executed their share subscription agreements (SSA), under which they will each take a 14 percent stake in the company. The government will retain a 30 percent stake plus a golden share.

The agreement will see each operator plough 233 million ringgits ($50 million) into DNB, contributing to its funding requirements.

Settling the issue of ownership not only resolves one of the biggest objections that the telcos had to the formation of DNB, it has also allowed the 5G Task Force to get on with its work on wholesaler number two.

Whatever plan the task force cooks up for the second network operator, Fahmi and Anwar will hope it gets a better reception than the first.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

Latest News

5G & 6G
Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network
Malaysia on cusp of unveiling plans for its second 5G network

Jan 12, 2024

Wind Tre
Operator Ecosystem
Wind Tre co-CEOs should go to save costs – unions
Wind Tre co-CEOs should go to save costs – unions

Jan 12, 2024

Satellite
Starlink and T-Mobile US send first direct text messages
Starlink and T-Mobile US send first direct text messages

Jan 11, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal
Deutsche Telekom strikes yet another quantum computing deal

Jan 11, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023