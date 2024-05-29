Japanese group tests 5G at 38 GHz from 4km up

A group of big players in the technology space in Japan, including mobile operator NTT DoCoMo, has announced the successful trial of 5G communications in the 38 GHz band from a base station flying 4km above the ground.

Mary Lennighan

May 29, 2024

3 Min Read

The test forms part of an ongoing Japanese project to roll out a HAPS – or high-altitude platform stations – network and is being described by the companies involved as a major step towards realising 5G from the stratosphere.

At 4km up, the firms are not quite there yet. The aircraft they used to carry the base station kit essentially simulated the eventual use of HAPS. But the test was an important milestone. It set up an aerial relay backhaul link between the Cessna aircraft and three ground stations, using 5G new radio in the 38 GHz band. That last part makes it a world first, the companies said.

Aside from DoCoMo, the companies in question are SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) ,and Panasonic HD. The telco and satellite operators were formally selected for the HAPS project by the NICT at the back end of last year. Panasonic seems to have been added at a later date.

The aim of the project is to develop direct-to-device mobile services delivered via a space-based non-terrestrial network using HAPS. It forms part of the NICT's beyond 5G programme which is all about ubiquitous coverage; it aims to ensure there is coverage over the air, sea and space, regardless of where the user is located.

Phase one of the project is focused on early commercialisation. The firms said they aim to solve various technical issues and demonstrate a communication service using HAPS positioned in the stratosphere over Japan. They are now part way to that goal.

The companies involved in the trial note that the results will help accelerate the practical application of HAPS networks. They are also talking about shooting for "the early delivery of 5G from the stratosphere via an NTN using HAPS," but have not committed to a deadline, at least publicly. Nonetheless, they are clearly pushing hard, so we can probably expect developments to come fairly regularly.

Space Compass, one of the companies involved in the broader project, if not this particular trial, expects to launch HAPS services in Japan in fiscal 2025.

While the trial was about 5G connectivity, the companies also made reference to the ongoing development of 6G mobile and the associated efforts to expand network coverage. Non-terrestrial networks will likely play a significant role in the 6G era, which is shaping up to involve a mixture of network types and technologies, rather than being simply a new cellular standard. R&D endeavours at this stage will position the companies well for the next generation.

6G R&D is high on the list of priorities for Japanese incumbent NTT. The Japanese government recently voted to amend the NTT Law which, amongst other things, required the telco to share and publish the results of its research work. The telco itself campaigned hard for that element of the law to be removed, since it placed it at a disadvantage on the international stage.

But in situations like this, the operator is all too keen to trumpet its successes. NTT and its compatriots are happy to tell their world about their progress in delivering 5G from space.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
Bouygues' €950 million MVNO bid delayed as sellers squabble
Bouygues' €950 million MVNO bid delayed as sellers squabble

May 29, 2024

AI
AI chip revenue expected to jump 33% this year
AI chip revenue expected to jump 33% this year

May 29, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
EE is moving the POS tech at its phone shops to… phones
EE is moving the POS tech at its phone shops to… phones

May 29, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Orange to offer a range of eco-friendly gadgets in Africa
Orange to offer a range of eco-friendly gadgets in Africa

May 29, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE