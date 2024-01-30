ETNO says EU telecoms face a 'lead or lose' moment

Sponsored By

ETNO says EU telecoms face a 'lead or lose' momentETNO says EU telecoms face a 'lead or lose' moment

Lobby group ETNO is piling the pressure on European lawmakers to overhaul telco regulations.

Nick Wood

January 30, 2024

5 Min Read

In its State of Digital Communications 2024 report, ETNO said Europe is facing a "lead or lose" moment for its connectivity ecosystem, and that the market's current fundamentals are cause for alarm because they are steering the sector in the direction of "lose".

"Users are expecting new networks and Europe's competitiveness relies on innovative connectivity. This is why we must take urgent policy action to help strengthen the European telecom sector," warned ETNO director general Lise Fuhr. "The status quo – both in terms of investment and of policy – will not deliver the levels of innovation that are so desperately needed to sustain growth and deliver on the Open Strategic Autonomy."

Open strategic autonomy refers to the EU's stated aim of essentially having the means to safeguard its own interests, whether they be security, economy, energy and so-on. As ideas go, it has gained weight since Covid, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Anyway, ETNO's report comes a day after Vodafone issued a similar warning in a report of its own, describing the current situation as a widening 'connectivity chasm' between Europe and the rest of the world.

Voda leant heavily on the slow progress of 5G standalone (SA) deployments. ETNO draws attention to this as well, noting that 10 5G SA networks have launched in Europe, better than North America which has four, but trailing Asia with its 17.

The scope of ETNO's report, put together by Analysys Mason, extends to other areas too, not the least of which is Open RAN. In Europe, ETNO said there were 11 trials and 'developments' in 2023. Again, this is more than North America (eight) but fewer than Asia and Japan (19).

When it comes to mobile speeds, median throughput in Europe (64.1 Mbps) is lower than the US (97.1 Mbps), South Korea (121.1 Mbps) and China (171.6 Mbps).

It is a similar story with 5G coverage. 80 percent of Europeans were covered by 5G networks in 2023, compared to 98 percent in both South Korea and the US, while coverage in China and Japan reached 89 percent and 94 percent respectively.

Europe fares better when it comes to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity. Excluding fibre-to-the-building (FTTB), coverage reached 63.4 percent of the population last year, ahead of South Korea (59.9 percent) and the US (49.3 percent).

While there is certainly room for improvement, so far this doesn't exactly describe a connectivity crisis. However, the sector's health isn't great when it comes to the financial fundamentals.

Mobile ARPU in Europe was €15 in 2022, compared to €42.5 in the US, while South Korea and Japan notched up €26.5 and €25.9 respectively. On the fixed side, Europe is ahead of South Korea, but lags Japan slightly and is well behind the US.

For ETNO and its members, investment levels and returns are perhaps the clearest sign that all is not well.

In 2022, European telco capex per capita stood at €109.1, lower than Japan (€270.8), the US (€240.3) and South Korea (113.5). Return on capital employed (ROCE) among ETNO members has also fallen sharply from 9.1 percent in 2017 to 5.8 percent in 2022.

As for what to do in order to address these issues, ETNO leans heavily on two ideas: tackling overly-competitive markets, and righting the imbalance between the fortunes of telcos compared to those of Internet giants, also known as content application providers (CAPs).

ETNO estimates that CAPs have invested around €17 billion in European digital infrastructure between 2018 and 2021, which equates to around 29 percent of what telcos spent in 2022 alone. It estimates that €16 billion of that sum went on data centres, while the remaining €1 billion was spent on a mixture of transport networks, Internet peering/direct transit and caching.

"CAPs have so far invested almost nothing in European physical networks that are closer to end-users than caches, and certainly nothing at all in European FTTH or the physical RAN, which are by far the two largest capex buckets for operators," ETNO said.

ETNO stops short of repeating its call for a fair contribution to networks from CAPs, but it certainly references the debate, and notes that in the US, a bill has been introduced that seeks to spread some degree of infrastructure cost to larger CAPs.

It will be interesting to see how this debate plays out.

If ETNO members get their way, and CAPs start contributing to network deployment costs, then where in the value chain does that leave operators? Should CAPs start lobbying for a say on network deployments and vendor selection since they will be on the hook for a proportion of the bill?

The other lever ETNO pulls at is competition. Europe is historically more competitive than elsewhere, putting downward pressure on ARPU, which is limiting ROCE and restricting capex.

"The European retail telecoms market remains highly fragmented. Market consolidation is one of the key levers that would accelerate the creation of a European Telecom Single Market," said ETNO. "Despite this, so far, there have been few signs that competition authorities are ready to promote substantive in-market consolidation in Europe. This, so far, seems to somewhat contradict both the high-level political goal of creating European scale and the advice of most analysts and investors."

Either of these solutions puts EU lawmakers in an awkward position.

Lean towards charging CAPs, and it sets up a showdown with the lobbying and legal might of Silicon Valley's biggest tech giants, who will threaten to pull out of markets or pass costs onto end users. However, permit in-market consolidation, and millions of registered voters potentially face higher prices and less choice at a time when household budgets are stretched to say the least.

Given that the EU is said to be on the verge of approving the Orange-Masmovil merger, consolidation appears to be its preferred direction of travel.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Which? asks UK telcos to cancel April price hikes
Which? asks UK telcos to cancel April price hikes

Jan 30, 2024

5G & 6G
ETNO says EU telecoms face a 'lead or lose' moment
ETNO says EU telecoms face a 'lead or lose' moment

Jan 30, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Bluetooth powered Neuralink completes first human implant
Bluetooth powered Neuralink completes first human implant

Jan 30, 2024

5G & 6G
Nokia and NOS Portugal sign 5G SA core and API deal
Nokia and NOS Portugal sign 5G SA core and API deal

Jan 30, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information