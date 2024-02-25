Sponsored By

Ericsson and Telefónica launch ‘on demand’ network slicing PoC

Ericsson and Telefónica have announced a Proof of Concept that promises ‘on-demand’ network slicing for those with Android 14 phones.

Andrew Wooden

February 25, 2024

2 Min Read

The service was tested at the 5TONIC Lab in Madrid, Spain, and is supposed to enable subscribers to access to ‘time-restricted premium subscriptions that are available for on-demand purchase’, delivered via a dedicated slice of the network. This will ultimately pave the way for Telefonica to sell premium slicing packages to its subscribers.

The on-demand process was defined in GSMA TS.43 specification with Ericsson supplying the underlying network architecture including its Secure Entitlement Server (SES). Ericsson Charging is used to secure ‘proper monetization’ of 5G slicing, we’re told.

“This work is a step forward in the Telefonica’s customer journey into slicing enabling monetization of Network assets in residential market,” said Cayetano Carbajo, Director of Core & Transport in Telefonica CTIO, Telefónica. “This mechanism allows on-demand session-based services associated to a tailored quality of experience. Telefonica is pleased with the level of maturity reached through Ericsson’s technology and a large set of device manufacturers such as Google Pixel, Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi Technology.”

Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area Business and Operations Support Systems, Ericsson, added “This new approach to network slicing, making innovative use of Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing, represents a key milestone in Ericsson and Telefónica’s ongoing network slicing journey and is set to drive consumer experience to new innovation heights. It will enable subscribers to, for example, access exclusive interactive content during a live concert or subscribe to premium experiences during specific events that involve the use of a network slice.”

The results of this Proof of Concept will be shown off at Ericsson’s booth at MWC which kicks off tomorrow.

The technology has up until now been pitched as a B2B concept, and while it may be desirable to extend the potential market to the general public, it might be asking a lot for something as arcane as network slicing to find cut through with the average punter right away.

Read more about:

MWC 2024

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
