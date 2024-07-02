Freshwave pumps out 4G from all four UK operators in one unit

Freshwave says it has achieved a world first by piping 4G connectivity from all four UK mobile network operators indoors with a combined small cell box.

Andrew Wooden

July 2, 2024

2 Min Read

Freshwave’s Omni Network, developed alongside CommScope, is described as ‘an industry-changing approach’ and is being rolled out at various Freshwave customer sites across the UK.

The pitch for in-building mobile systems is that in many buildings the macro signal is blocked by materials such as thick concrete walls or energy efficient glass. This can be got around by using small cells connected into the operators’ networks, as opposed to technologies which rely on outdoor signal. 

Freshwave says with all four MNOs contained in one box, controlled by engineers in its data centre, Omni Network needs less equipment, cabling and installation which means it’s faster to design and for some buildings can mean up to 65% lower costs than a legacy, traditional distributed antenna system (DAS). The firm also says each access point can provide up to 25% more coverage compared to a traditional small cell and 32% more than a low power DAS.

Freshwave as the neutral host can also provide customers with additional network statistics and visibility of what’s happening on the mobile networks in their building, such as traffic volume, number of users and calls, and data upload and download. 

“Omni Network extends in-building mobile connectivity to a wider range of organisations than ever before thanks to our team’s technical innovation,” says Simon Frumkin, Freshwave’s CEO. “As the only company in the UK able to offer Omni Network, we’re looking forward to the benefits it will bring to our customers across the public and private sector. We’re grateful to all the UK mobile operators for their collaboration which made Omni Network possible.” 

Stuart Holyoak, Director, DAS and Small Cell Business Development – EMEA at CommScope, added: “Neutral hosts such as Freshwave do fantastic work in expanding the accessibility of indoor coverage to a wider range of organisations. We’re thrilled to part of the inaugural solution, a world first for small cells.”   

To find out more about neutral host infrastructure, check out this Telecoms.com Podcast from August last year featuring Freshwave’s Tom Bennett.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
TIM heralds a new start as NetCo sale closesTIM heralds a new start as NetCo sale closes
Jul 2, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Wireless Networking
Freshwave pumps out 4G from all four UK operators in one unitFreshwave pumps out 4G from all four UK operators in one unit
Jul 2, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Telstra and Optus cancel Google deals amid regulatory pressureTelstra and Optus cancel Google deals amid regulatory pressure
Jul 2, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Google and AWS gang up on Microsoft in UK cloud investigationGoogle and AWS gang up on Microsoft in UK cloud investigation
Jul 2, 2024
4 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE