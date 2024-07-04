Optus offers expanded network security services with Cisco

Australian telco Optus and technology conglomerate Cisco have announced their expanded partnership to offer business customers and hybrid workforce a strengthened portfolio of network security services.

Armita Satari

July 4, 2024

2 Min Read
A background of binary codes, the silhouette of a hooded person, and a laptop in front of them.

The multi-year partnership includes an upgrade of the Optus Secure Network Operation Centre and a suite of new Cisco products which will enhance network security and data security services for office-based customers and Optus Enterprise and Business customers tackling challenges associated with a hybrid workforce.

The premise for this move seems to be, according to the telco, that more than a third of Australians (37%) regularly now work remotely and many have embraced a hybrid model. This has led organisations to increasingly adopt SaaS public and on-demand network services. Combined with increasing vulnerabilities, Optus argues, this shift exposes both systems and users to potential significant risks across devices and software.

The press release, as is customary, recites a number of benefits coming out of the extra investments Optus is making, such as networks becoming secure by design, removing complexities through effective and innovative services, adding visibility to incidents, and accelerating the identification and rectification of any underlying issues.

While the Cisco-powered Secure Firewall and Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) services platform is now live and available already, additional capabilities will be added throughout this multi-year partnership. Those will include enabling customers to add features that cover vulnerability management, advanced email security, identity intelligence and threat hunting.

“Our enterprise and business customers rely on Optus to deliver a network that can support high traffic, secure and reliable bandwidth” said Danny Price, VP Client Services & Delivery at Optus. “We are committed to creating solutions that address complex security issues while optimising performance and reliability particularly in environments that are increasingly hard to defend.”

On the partnership Rodney Hamill, Managing Director Partner at Cisco Australia and New Zealand said “The Optus and Cisco alliance continues to deliver innovative solutions for businesses to address complex business challenges to enable growth while managing risk in an ever-changing world.

“Activating the power of the network to deliver security outcomes will go a long way to meeting the cybersecurity challenges that are a top priority for Australian businesses. The collective focus of the partnership is to provide scalable, reliable, and repeatable secure network services, together.”

About the Author(s)

Armita Satari

Armita Satari

See more from Armita Satari
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Network Software
Ericsson takes another hit on Vonage buyEricsson takes another hit on Vonage buy
Jul 4, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Law
Canada moves to tax big tech, against US wishesCanada moves to tax big tech, against US wishes
Jul 4, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Indosat launches AI tools for Indonesian oil and gas industryIndosat launches AI tools for Indonesian oil and gas industry
Jul 4, 2024
2 Min Read
A background of binary codes, the silhouette of a hooded person, and a laptop in front of them.
Security
Optus offers expanded network security services with CiscoOptus offers expanded network security services with Cisco
Jul 4, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE