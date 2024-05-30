Verizon taps AST SpaceMobile for satellite coverage

US operator Verizon has signed a $100 million deal with AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite coverage to its customers.

Andrew Wooden

May 30, 2024

2 Min Read

Verizon is targeting 100% geographical coverage of the US from space with the deal, using 850 MHz spectrum. The intention is to provide its customers with the direct-to-phone AST SpaceMobile service ‘when needed’ – which presumably means when they wander into areas with no terrestrial coverage.

Verizon promises that the combination of its terrestrial mobile network, the multi-operator 850 Mhz band, and the low Earth orbit satellites from SpaceMobile will ‘enable cellular consumers to stay connected wherever they are, anywhere in the continental United States.’

“This new partnership with Verizon will enable AST SpaceMobile to target 100% coverage of the continental United States on premium 850 MHz spectrum with two major US mobile operators in the most valuable wireless market in the world, a transformational commercial milestone,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “This partnership will enhance cellular connectivity in the United States, essentially eliminating dead zones and empowering remote areas of the country with space-based connectivity.”

Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon added: “Verizon has always been strategic and efficient with our spectrum strategy. We use the spectrum entrusted to us to deliver outstanding cellular service for our customers through our terrestrial network. By entering into this agreement with AST, we will now be able to use our spectrum in conjunction with AST’s satellite network to provide essential connectivity in remote corners of the U.S. where cellular signals are unreachable through traditional land-based infrastructure.”

SpaceMobile has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally who collectively serve over 2.8 billion existing subscribers, we’re told.

Last month the satellite firm agreed commercial terms for a deal that would see it provide satellite direct-to-phone services for Verizon rival AT&T, who said the first commercial satellites are due to be delivered to Cape Canaveral this summer.

SpaceMobile has been using AT&T's spectrum to test its satellite direct-to-phone technology, and In January, AT&T – along with Google and Vodafone – provided it a combined $206.5 million in funding in the form of equity investment, convertible bonds and revenue commitments.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
NTT Docomo demos self-powered hydropower base station
NTT Docomo demos self-powered hydropower base station

May 30, 2024

Wifi
Nokia devices will power the ‘first ever’ esports event over wifi
Nokia devices will power the ‘first ever’ esports event over wifi

May 30, 2024

Public Policy
UK Parliament slams government oversight of SRN
UK Parliament slams government oversight of SRN

May 30, 2024

Fibre
New submarine fibre optic project will connect five European countries
New submarine fibre optic project will connect five European countries

May 30, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE