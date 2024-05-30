Verizon taps AST SpaceMobile for satellite coverage

Verizon is targeting 100% geographical coverage of the US from space with the deal, using 850 MHz spectrum. The intention is to provide its customers with the direct-to-phone AST SpaceMobile service ‘when needed’ – which presumably means when they wander into areas with no terrestrial coverage.

Verizon promises that the combination of its terrestrial mobile network, the multi-operator 850 Mhz band, and the low Earth orbit satellites from SpaceMobile will ‘enable cellular consumers to stay connected wherever they are, anywhere in the continental United States.’

“This new partnership with Verizon will enable AST SpaceMobile to target 100% coverage of the continental United States on premium 850 MHz spectrum with two major US mobile operators in the most valuable wireless market in the world, a transformational commercial milestone,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “This partnership will enhance cellular connectivity in the United States, essentially eliminating dead zones and empowering remote areas of the country with space-based connectivity.”

Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon added: “Verizon has always been strategic and efficient with our spectrum strategy. We use the spectrum entrusted to us to deliver outstanding cellular service for our customers through our terrestrial network. By entering into this agreement with AST, we will now be able to use our spectrum in conjunction with AST’s satellite network to provide essential connectivity in remote corners of the U.S. where cellular signals are unreachable through traditional land-based infrastructure.”

SpaceMobile has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally who collectively serve over 2.8 billion existing subscribers, we’re told.

Last month the satellite firm agreed commercial terms for a deal that would see it provide satellite direct-to-phone services for Verizon rival AT&T, who said the first commercial satellites are due to be delivered to Cape Canaveral this summer.

SpaceMobile has been using AT&T's spectrum to test its satellite direct-to-phone technology, and In January, AT&T – along with Google and Vodafone – provided it a combined $206.5 million in funding in the form of equity investment, convertible bonds and revenue commitments.