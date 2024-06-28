Proximus signs cloud and AI deal with Microsoft

The deal will allow both parties to ‘leverage their respective expertise’, meaning Microsoft will have access to products from Proximus' international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile, while Proximus’ key platforms will plug in to Microsoft's Azure Cloud, with all the AI bells and whistles that comes with that.

Migrating to Azure will ‘accelerate the integration of the newest generative AI technologies’ in customer service and operations, and will provide Proximus engineers with a development environment to build new products and experiences, we’re told.

Microsoft will be making use of Proximus’ chops in the Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Digital Identity (DI) spaces via Telesign, Route Mobile, and BICS, which the release says will bolster customer communication and security for Microsoft.

Microsoft will also work with Proximus to optimise its ‘go-to-market strategy’, with regards to its reseller role for Microsoft products and services in Belgium.

“I'm particularly enthusiastic about this partnership, because when two leading companies join forces, the results are bound to be positive,” said Guillaume Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of Proximus Group. “Our international expansion strategy is bearing fruit, as it now puts us in the right position to sign relevant partnerships with the biggest players in the IT and digital sector, such as Microsoft. This strategic partnership represents excellent news for our business and residential customers, which will continue to benefit from cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.

“It's also good news for Proximus as a group, because it will lead Microsoft to strengthen its use of our best-in-class products suites of CPaaS & DI. This new strategic partnership with Microsoft, which will open up new frontiers in communication services, shows how Proximus Group is on track to further redefine customer experiences in Belgium and abroad thanks to the combined efforts of our international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route.”

Marijke Schroos, General Manager of Microsoft Belux added: “This strategic partnership is a confirmation of the shared vision of Microsoft and Proximus when it comes to leveraging the power of innovation through cloud applications and AI innovation. Our combined strengths will create a true powerhouse of technological innovation to the benefit of our partners, customers, and society as a whole.”

Proximus spent $722 million on a majority stake in India's Route Mobile last year as a move to strengthen its position in CPaaS. Proximus claimed at the time that deal makes it the third largest player in the space globally, based on messaging volume.