Proximus signs cloud and AI deal with Microsoft

Belgium operator Proximus has signed a five-year deal with Microsoft that will see its key platforms migrated to Azure to accelerate its AI efforts.

Andrew Wooden

June 28, 2024

2 Min Read

The deal will allow both parties to ‘leverage their respective expertise’, meaning Microsoft will have access to products from Proximus' international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile, while Proximus’ key platforms will plug in to Microsoft's Azure Cloud, with all the AI bells and whistles that comes with that.

Migrating to Azure will ‘accelerate the integration of the newest generative AI technologies’ in customer service and operations, and will provide Proximus engineers with a development environment to build new products and experiences, we’re told.

Microsoft will be making use of Proximus’ chops in the Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Digital Identity (DI) spaces via Telesign, Route Mobile, and BICS, which the release says will bolster customer communication and security for Microsoft.

Microsoft will also work with Proximus to optimise its ‘go-to-market strategy’, with regards to its reseller role for Microsoft products and services in Belgium. 

“I'm particularly enthusiastic about this partnership, because when two leading companies join forces, the results are bound to be positive,” said Guillaume Boutin, Chief Executive  Officer of Proximus Group. “Our international expansion strategy is bearing fruit, as it now puts us in the right position to sign relevant partnerships with the biggest players in the IT and digital sector, such as Microsoft. This strategic partnership represents excellent news for our business and residential customers, which will continue to benefit from cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.

“It's also good news for Proximus as a group, because it will lead Microsoft to strengthen its use of our best-in-class products suites of CPaaS & DI. This new strategic partnership with Microsoft, which will open up new frontiers in communication services, shows how Proximus Group is on track to further redefine customer experiences in Belgium and abroad thanks to the combined efforts of our international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route.”

Marijke Schroos, General Manager of Microsoft Belux added: “This strategic partnership is a confirmation of the shared vision of Microsoft and Proximus when it comes to leveraging the power of innovation through cloud applications and AI innovation. Our combined strengths will create a true powerhouse of technological innovation to the benefit of our partners, customers, and society as a whole.”

Proximus spent $722 million on a majority stake in India's Route Mobile last year as a move to strengthen its position in CPaaS. Proximus claimed at the time that deal makes it the third largest player in the space globally, based on messaging volume.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
Amazon delays Project Kuiper satellite launchesAmazon delays Project Kuiper satellite launches
Jun 28, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Nokia buys Infinera for $2.3 billion to boost US optical divisionNokia buys Infinera for $2.3 billion to boost US optical division
Jun 28, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Proximus signs cloud and AI deal with MicrosoftProximus signs cloud and AI deal with Microsoft
Jun 28, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
SK Telecom invokes Minority Report with 'AI crime prevention'SK Telecom invokes Minority Report with 'AI crime prevention'
Jun 27, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE