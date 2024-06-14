BT slams Vodafone/Three merger during CMA investigation

The Competitions and Markets Authority has published responses by interested parties on the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three, and BT led the charge in opposing it.

Andrew Wooden

June 14, 2024

5 Min Read

As part of the second phase of its investigation into the merger between Vodafone and Three, the CMA invited interested parties to submit views on the potential impact the deal would have on the market, which apart from anything else would reduce the number of UK operators from four to three.

In has published ten responses, some anonymous, with BT’s being the lengthiest and most overtly in opposition to the merger.  

The document runs to 40 pages and as such articulates its opposition in detail. Among its concerns are that deal will create a merged entity with a ‘disproportionate’ share of capacity and spectrum, which it says is unprecedented in UK and Western European mobile markets, which will ‘substantially lessen’ competition and deter investment.

It said the merger will create a combined entity with a ‘dominant’ 61% share of UK mobile network capacity resulting in a ‘capacity asymmetry’ between the combined entity and the other operators. “As a result, the Merged Entity would be able to credibly threaten to deploy capacity strategically to undermine the business case and therefore reduce the incentive for rivals to invest in their respective mobile networks,” it said.

“Overall, BT believes that the combination of extreme capacity and spectrum asymmetry arising from the Merger, along with the unprecedented access that the Merged Entity will have to BT's (as well as to VMO2's) strategic investment plans, and the Merged Entity's ability and incentive to disrupt the effective functioning of MBNL, will give rise to a substantial lessening of competition in UK mobile telecoms markets, ultimately resulting in higher prices, poorer network quality, and reduced incentives to invest – all to the detriment of UK consumers,” added BT.

Consumer watchdog Which? also shared concerns surrounding the merger, stating that “Overall, our view is that the initial evidence points to a strong likelihood of weakened competition immediately following the merger. This risks less choice, higher prices and lower quality for consumers at least in the short term. Our analysis shows substantial proportions of customers consider both firms when shopping around, and switch directly between them when moving providers.”

Which? also said both firms have physical stores close to one another and while acknowledging this could be ‘counterbalanced by improved dynamic or potential competition in the long-run’ that hinged on whether the merger ‘will lead to greater or lower investment, and the evidence on this is much less clear.’

Unite the Union also came out against it, stating: “Our Union has campaigned extensively and rigorously against the merger due to evidence suggesting that it would lead to job losses, higher prices and further profiteering, without delivering the promised investment. Separately, we have also raised concerns about the national security implications and anti-union activity relating to Three UK’s owner, CK Hutchison, including the victimisation of three elected Unite representatives and one activist at the Port of Felixstowe.”

It should be stated that from a purely security perspective, the UK government gave the deal the green light back in May.  

Ericsson conversely made a positive case for the merger on the grounds that consolidation is conducive to operator’s ability to invest in networks – which of course neatly dovetails with its own business model of selling the networking kit.

“Ericsson believes there are benefits to the UK of the proposed merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK,” it said in the letter. “It can foster a more sustainable market structure to secure a return on investment for digital infrastructure and attract increased capital into the network.  Consolidation is broadly seen as a pivotal measure towards helping operators to attain the necessary scale for expanding their future network infrastructure.”   

“The potential merger offers the prospect of significant cost efficiencies and economies of scale, which will increase financial stability. This will permit more effective expansion of network coverage, capacity, and quality of service, both indoor and outdoor. Network expansion is crucial, particularly in underserved or remote areas where the digital divide persists.  The economies of scale could enable the merged entity to invest in upgrading and enhancing its services. This in turn should lead to better mobile coverage and performance sooner across the UK.”

Professor Stephen Temple, CBE to the CMA, (who stipulates he was the senior civil servant who persuaded Ministers that the UK could support four competing operators) provided a document that concluded with a long view, stating: “The CMA's decision will be a watershed moment for the future quality of the UK’s mobile infrastructures, affecting different consumer cohorts in various ways. Those most reliant on dependable, universal quality of coverage could be most affected. A continued decline in mobile infrastructure competition at the current rate of descent is also very likely to lead to a de facto "monopoly mobile infrastructure" in the long term.”

The Communications Chambers statement, penned by Stephen Howard, argued that the rise of social media and video calls/conferencing, a heavy proportion of internet traffic, has only been possible because of the ‘progressive collapse in the cost of conveying packets of data across telecoms networks’ and that these declines in unit pricing are driven by ‘heavy and continuous network investment.’

“It is therefore vital that the assessment of the proposed combination properly balance the empirical evidence on the pricing effects of mergers (which suggests that they do not in fact lead to price rises), with the risk that the industry’s already impaired ability to invest suffers still further erosion,” he said. “The proposed merger provides a way to improve returns and thus network investment viability, paid for out of operating efficiency gains. It should therefore be embraced.” 

The other published responses remained anonymous.

There’s a lot of detail provided in the documents either arguing for or against the deal, but what you’re not always going to get is entirely impartial responses from ‘interested parties’ on something like this – the interest in some of these cases stems from the fact the firms are competitors or sell into Vodafone and Three.

It’s up to the CMA now to do what it will with this feedback as it decides whether or not to give the merger the go ahead. The statutory deadline for Phase 2 is listed as 12 October 2024.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
Indosat and Google launch Indonesian AI driveIndosat and Google launch Indonesian AI drive
Jun 14, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
BT slams Vodafone/Three merger during CMA investigationBT slams Vodafone/Three merger during CMA investigation
Jun 14, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Ethio Telecom to sell 10% to retail investors, then floatEthio Telecom to sell 10% to retail investors, then float
Jun 14, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
VMO2 boosts Manchester capacity via Freshwave dealVMO2 boosts Manchester capacity via Freshwave deal
Jun 14, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE