2024 Glotels open for entries with four new categories

MVNOs and critical comms providers now have a chance to shine in their own dedicated categories, while it was decided that the telecoms megatrend concerning innovation on top of the network itself was overdue special recognition. Lastly, it’s all about the customer at the end of the day, so a new category was created to acknowledge products, services or project that can be shown to have delighted that all-important group.

“Even by historical standards, the telecoms industry seems to be in a period of exceptional transition as it seeks its post-mobile broadband identity,” said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. “So we chose a few new categories designed to represent that fact, as well as giving overdue recognition to specialist operators.”

Bicheno will once more be trying to bring some levity, and ideally brevity, to the glittering awards event on 21 November this year. But don’t be lulled into complacency by that distant date and maybe this year try not to leave it until the last minute to enter for once. You know you’re going to enter eventually, so why not get it out of the way and take your summer holiday with a clear conscience?

You can find out all about the Glotels here and these are the categories you can choose from.

5G Innovation of the Year

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

Automation Initiative of the Year

Best Digital Transformation Project

BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence

Climate Action Initiative of the Year

Connecting the Unconnected

Critical Comms Excellence

Delighting the Customer

Digital Infrastructure Innovation

Driving Digital Transformation

Enterprise Solution Excellence

Fixed Network Evolution

Harnessing Network Exposure

IoT Initiative of the Year

Managed Services Mastery

Most Innovative Cloud Offering

MVNO Solution of the Year

Operator Excellence

Outstanding RAN Innovation

Project Delivery Perfection

Security Solution of the Year

Transforming Telecoms

Telecoms Marketing Team of the year