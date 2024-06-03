2024 Glotels open for entries with four new categories
The world’s most valued telecoms awards are once more open for entry, with a number of new areas now receiving the special attention they deserve.
June 3, 2024
MVNOs and critical comms providers now have a chance to shine in their own dedicated categories, while it was decided that the telecoms megatrend concerning innovation on top of the network itself was overdue special recognition. Lastly, it’s all about the customer at the end of the day, so a new category was created to acknowledge products, services or project that can be shown to have delighted that all-important group.
“Even by historical standards, the telecoms industry seems to be in a period of exceptional transition as it seeks its post-mobile broadband identity,” said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. “So we chose a few new categories designed to represent that fact, as well as giving overdue recognition to specialist operators.”
Bicheno will once more be trying to bring some levity, and ideally brevity, to the glittering awards event on 21 November this year. But don’t be lulled into complacency by that distant date and maybe this year try not to leave it until the last minute to enter for once. You know you’re going to enter eventually, so why not get it out of the way and take your summer holiday with a clear conscience?
You can find out all about the Glotels here and these are the categories you can choose from.
5G Innovation of the Year
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
Automation Initiative of the Year
Best Digital Transformation Project
BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence
Climate Action Initiative of the Year
Connecting the Unconnected
Critical Comms Excellence
Delighting the Customer
Digital Infrastructure Innovation
Driving Digital Transformation
Enterprise Solution Excellence
Fixed Network Evolution
Harnessing Network Exposure
IoT Initiative of the Year
Managed Services Mastery
Most Innovative Cloud Offering
MVNO Solution of the Year
Operator Excellence
Outstanding RAN Innovation
Project Delivery Perfection
Security Solution of the Year
Transforming Telecoms
Telecoms Marketing Team of the year
