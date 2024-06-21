The VR market just had another dismal quarter

The wait goes on for a turnaround in the struggling augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) market, after first-quarter shipments slumped once more.

Nick Wood

June 21, 2024

2 Min Read

Figures from IDC suggest volume plunged 67.4% year-on-year, and to make matters worse, the decline is accelerating.

In the first quarter of 2023, shipments were down 54.4% on Q1 2022. Back then, IDC wasn't prepared to share how many units were shipped. Fast-forward to today – and with the AR/VR market still in the doldrums – unit volumes still don't merit a mention in IDC's research note.

You have to go back to full-year 2022, when IDC claimed that shipments reached 8.8 million (which incidentally represented a decline of 21% on 2021) and work forwards from there with some back-of-the-envelope calculations to get a rough idea of where the market stands today.

Putting it in technical terms, the AR/VR market is in the toilet.

With that full-year 2022 figure as a starting point, it suggests that Q1 2023 shipments were less than 1 million. That's probably optimistic, given Q1 is normally the quarter for belt-tightening for a lot of households, not for spending money on a new VR headset.

Based on that, a 67.4% decline from less than 1 million equates to unit volumes of little more than 300,000 – don't forget this is globally – in the first three months of 2024. In telecoms, numbers like this are sometimes referred to as 'not meaningful'.

Driven by Apple's expensive Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset, and Meta pushing its flagship Quest 3, average selling price (ASP) surged above $1,000 – way above where they need to be to stimulate mass-market take-up. Putting that into perspective, in 2022, IDC projected that by 2024, ASPs would be less than $440.

This time round, IDC said the shipment decline was expected because the market is transitioning to include new categories, including mixed reality (MR) and extended reality (XR). As these categories mature – and as pure-play VR headsets fade away – ASPs will fall and the market will pick up again.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate ASP erosion across all products," said Ramon Llamas, research director with IDC's augmented and virtual reality team. "

"Because the overall market is still in its early stages with more expensive first- and second-generation devices, prices will be high even as early adopters buy them," he continued. "In order to reach scale in the mass market, vendors will need to reduce prices on later and upcoming devices."

With this in mind, IDC expects global AR/VR shipments to pick up throughout the remainder of the year, and for overall 2024 volumes to grow 7.5% on 2023.

However, given how the market has performed in recent years, it wouldn't be a surprise if that forecast proves to be a little optimistic.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
IoT
Orange opens up its energy platform to all producers in AfricaOrange opens up its energy platform to all producers in Africa
Jun 21, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Security
US bans Kaspersky on grounds of risks from RussiaUS bans Kaspersky on grounds of risks from Russia
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Metaverse
The VR market just had another dismal quarterThe VR market just had another dismal quarter
Jun 21, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Union slams Vodafone Spain job cuts planUnion slams Vodafone Spain job cuts plan
Jun 21, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE