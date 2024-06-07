Deutsche Telekom shows off XR football streaming ahead of Euro 2024

With a big football tournament kicking off in Germany next week, it's a great chance for domestic telcos to capitalise on the attention with a bit of tangentially-related showing off.

Nick Wood

June 7, 2024

source: DT

Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with video solutions specialist Accedo, has done just that, showcasing an extended reality (XR) version of its MagentaSport streaming service, designed to enrich the viewing experience.

It does this by integrating the live video stream with various data feeds, presenting match statistics, multi-camera feeds, player cards and even 3D sponsored experiences in an easily-digestible format.

The heavy lifting is done by Accedo's Xtend platform for advanced XR applications. It leverages video compression technology developed by Ateme, and video player software development kits (SDKs) developed by HISplayer, which specialises in integrating video streams with games and metaverse apps.

"As the sports industry evolves, we're seeing a noticeable increase in activity and interest in XR applications. The Accedo Xtend platform enables immersive applications to be launched in record time with a configurable set of features, allowing for experimentation as well as cost control," said Accedo CEO Michael Lantz.

When a viewer accesses the app via their XR glasses, they are confronted by a big-screen feed of the action right in front of their eyes, while the supplementary information appears in adjacent floating boxes (see image).

On the one hand, it looks like a neat way of displaying interesting tidbits of information without distracting too much from the live football experience.

On the other hand though, obstructing the user's field of vision with an array of floating screens would surely detract from the social side of watching live football.

How is a fan supposed to engage in spirited debate about refereeing decisions, fetch their guests refreshing beverages from the fridge, or accurately dip a crisp in some sour cream and chive while they're pretty much plugged into the Matrix?

Perhaps then, this is one for the solitary viewer, unencumbered by the burden of physically being in the same space as other people.

Either way, this is two sides of a largely academic coin, because today not enough people own extended reality glasses to justify turning this tech demo into a commercial service.

Even Apple is struggling to shift Vision Pro – the mixed reality (MR) headset that's a 'spatial computer' actually – in the volumes it was hoping for.

Lantz insists the collaboration with Deutsche Telekom "will showcase the immense potential of spatial interactive user engagement for live sports," while Daniel Aslam, senior partner and business development manager at Deutsche Telekom said "the application will allow us to deliver a truly immersive and engaging vision of a next-generation MagentaSport experience."

The XR/MR market is desperate to stumble upon its killer app, and live sports does enjoy broad appeal. However, based on this showing, it's going to need extra time to find it.

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

