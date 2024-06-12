Amdocs and Google Cloud look to simplify eSIM activations

The way this union manifests itself is that Amdocs’ eSIM Cloud platform is now integrated with Google Cloud’s Telecom Subscriber Insights, which is supposed to provide a simplified experience for end customers. Amdocs says the move represents ‘a significant step forward in the evolution of eSIM adoption’.

The solution integrates with CSPs’ existing systems, and the eSIM activation process is fully automated. Something called remote provisioning means customers can activate their mobile devices without visiting a physical store, and real-time monitoring is supposed to mean the process is managed more effectively.

The benefits of this approach are pitched as ‘an improved, digital-only, and swift customer experience that significantly simplifies the activation process of eSIM-equipped devices.’ It apparently helps eliminate the need for physical SIM cards, which seems somewhat obvious, as well as cutting down calls to customer support.

“Our work with Amdocs will help make it easier than ever for customers to activate their new cellular devices,” said Vivek Gupta, Director, Telco Industry, Google Cloud. “This collaboration streamlines the process of switching between phones, carriers, and more, with minimal interruptions to service, providing a seamless experience for consumers.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs added: “This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant step forward in the evolution of eSIM technology. By offering a seamless and secure onboarding experience, CSPs can improve customer satisfaction and accelerate the adoption of eSIM worldwide.”

In other eSIM news, French retail firm Carrefour and BICS have today announced the launch of a ‘travel eSIM’. The idea is before going abroad mobile users can purchase a pre-paid eSIM which is supposed to offer more affordable prices than traditional roaming rates, depending on the operator.

Jorn Vercamert, VP Customer Solutions & Products, BICS said: “eSIMs are an exciting advancement for global connectivity. Consumers have yet to realise the benefits of eSIMs, but with products like this from Carrefour, that will quickly change. The eSIM digitalizes connectivity, making it available with just a few clicks. BICS is making it easy for enterprise and consumer brands to integrate global connectivity into their offerings to improve the digital experience of their end-users.”

In terms of the general momentum of the eSIM market, research from CCS Insights published last week claims that the proportion of smartphones sold with support for embedded SIM will come in at 56% in 2028, up from 27% last year.