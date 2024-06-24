Ooredoo to deploy thousands of Nvidia GPUs in AI data centres

Qatar-based Ooredoo says the move is part of its strategy to become the leading digital infrastructure provider in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and that it will use Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform to ‘help enable the AI revolution’ there.

Ooredoo plans to deploy the Tensor Core GPUs in its AI data centres as part of the project, giving customers access to a ‘state-of-the-art AI platform with advanced infrastructure, tools, and software’ which are designed to optimise processes and improve operational efficiencies in various industries.

The countries where Ooredoo operates can establish local clouds and develop local AI ecosystems and applications, and the firm will also be offering ‘GPU-as-infrastructure’, which gives its customers the option to integrate accelerated computing with their own cloud solutions or directly host them on premises. Meanwhile the ‘GPU-as-a-Service’ offering will provide on-demand access to AI and machine learning tools, including generative AI.

Ooredoo’s current shop stall includes core telecom services, a data centre platform, and independent entities focused on wireless towers, financial technology, and subsea cable ventures. It will sell this new platform into governments, enterprises and startups to process their private datasets and ‘produce valuable insights as tokens that power innovations for its users.’

“Implementing Nvidia's full-stack platform for accelerated computing and generative AI, Ooredoo is equipped to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in MENA, driving digitalisation and innovation as the leading digital infrastructure provider in the region,” said Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo. “Working with Nvidia, we aim to meet the significantly growing demand for accelerated computing infrastructure to support advanced AI models.”

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom, Nvidia added: “As a trusted regional telecommunications provider, Ooredoo Group combines deep enterprise and consumer relationships with the ability to invest in and deploy AI infrastructure and services. By providing NVIDIA’s full-stack AI computing platform to customers, Ooredoo will help make it easier for their customers to deploy generative AI applications and services.”

The telco has been dipping its toe in a few new ventures of late. In March, it launched its foray into the streaming market in MENA with Go Play Market, an over-the-top (OTT) service offering a combination of live channels and streaming video-on-demand (SVoD). Deployed in six of its group markets – Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives – the service hosts live news from Al Jazeera and Russia Today in various languages, sports, and a library of on-demand films and TV shows.