Vodafone dishes out free eSIMs to Glastonbury festival goers

Vodafone will give out non-Vodafone Glastonbury attendees a bunch of free data during the festival via eSIM.

Nick Wood

June 27, 2024

2 Min Read

Framed as an ‘eSIM network trial’, Glastonbury attendees are invited to scan one of the QR codes by the Vodafone Connect & Charge stand during the festival, or follow a link in the Official Glastonbury App, at which point they’ll be given 50GB data, 500 minutes and 500 texts for a week.

Since it’s done through eSIM technology, users won’t have to change their number or swap their SIM card and can instead switch to Vodafone’s network through their device settings.

Vodafone reckons data consumption will rise above 215 terabytes during the festival, and it has deployed 10 masts and five small cells around the festival site. “Vodafone’s increased capacity will ensure it delivers an incredible network experience,” boasts the release.

Vodafone also developed the Glastonbury app which as well as granting access to the free data has map pinning, Spotify integration.

“As The Nation’s Network, we want to connect the nation to the people and the things they love, and our Glastonbury network trial is just one way we are doing this,” said Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director for Vodafone UK. “We know how important it is for festivalgoers to stay connected, so they can contact their friends and share content that captures their favourite moments across the weekend. Our eSIM network trial will offer non-Vodafone customers the chance to trial our network if they can’t connect to their own provider and, with Vodafone delivering the most capacity ever at Worthy Farm, we will offer them a compelling network experience.”

Perhaps if you’ve gone to the trouble of concentrating capacity into a specified area for a finite amount of time with a bunch of small cells and temporary masts, there’s little downside to dishing out some of it gratis to the festival attendees that you know will be wandering around within its radius for the duration.

Vodafone is planning on rolling this offer out to other events throughout the summer, including Wimbledon, Boardmasters Festival and Kendal Calling. Presumably the hope is that the various attendees are so enamoured with the free service they get during that time that they switch over permanently – so that may pivot off how well the trials perform.  

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
SK Telecom invokes Minority Report with 'AI crime prevention'SK Telecom invokes Minority Report with 'AI crime prevention'
Jun 27, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Nokia finally sells Alcatel Submarine NetworksNokia finally sells Alcatel Submarine Networks
Jun 27, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
ETNO lobbies incoming EU leadership for telco-friendly regsETNO lobbies incoming EU leadership for telco-friendly regs
Jun 27, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Vodafone dishes out free eSIMs to Glastonbury festival goersVodafone dishes out free eSIMs to Glastonbury festival goers
Jun 27, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE