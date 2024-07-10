Nokia lands mobile core and managed services deal with Norlys

The deal covers the deployment of Nokia's 4G/5G packet core, and IMS and SDM solutions, which will support voice and data services for Norlys subscribers. The core network applications will run on Red Hat OpenShift which is integrated into the Nokia Cloud Platform, serving up cloud-native and scalable infrastructure, we’re told.

On the security side, Nokia will plug in NetGuard telco grade Endpoint Detection and Response, Privileged Access Management, and Certificate Management solutions. It will also deliver something called a ‘holistic service wrap’ which entails managed security, performance, and assurance services, as well as 7220 IXR platforms running SR Linux network operating system (NOS) for network connectivity within the data centres.

Meanwhile Nokia MantaRay NM will be deployed to provide network management and automated operations, as well as for network optimization and technical support services. All these networking bells and whistles will enable Norlys to provide a ‘full-service solution to its customers’ and open the way for growth in Denmark, the release says.

"We have a clear ambition to deliver the best network to the Danes and are working continuously to improve the network performance and customer experience,” said Daniel Askeroth, Chief Technology Officer at Telia Denmark. “Partnering with Nokia for our core network and managed services will provide us with a high-quality and future-proof core solution enabling us to offer the best services to our customers and embracing the opportunities of 5G and beyond."

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud Network Services at Nokia added: "We are delighted to be Norlys’ sole supplier of core network and managed services. This is a testament to Nokia’s strong collaboration and the quality of our solutions and services. We look forward to supporting Norlys in achieving its goals of providing superior customer experience, network efficiency, and differentiation in the market."

Telia offloaded its Danish operation for £742 million to electricity, broadband and TV provider Norlys last year for £742 million. Telia said that the combination of Telia’s “strong mobile position with Norlys’ strong infrastructure position creates a unique opportunity to create a new national challenger.”

The CEO of Norly’s Niels Duedahl said at the time that merging Telia’s mobile network with Norlys’ fibre business will enable it to expand its position “as the number one challenger in the Danish market.”