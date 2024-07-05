BT claims to be first European operator to achieve 5G 5CC carrier aggregation

Nokia and BT say they have successfully aggregated 5G Standalone (SA) spectrum using 5CC Carrier Aggregation (5CC CA), and that the UK incumbent is the first European operator to do so.

Andrew Wooden

July 5, 2024

2 Min Read

The trial used a device powered by a Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system from Qualcomm, and it was conducted on live network spectrum at Adastral Park, BT R&D base, using Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio. It hit downlink speeds of 1.85 Gbps using three FDD carriers NR2600 (30MHz), NR2100 (20MHz), NR1800 (20MHz) aggregated with two TDD carriers NR3600 (40+40MHz).

Nokia says that 5CC CA will significantly boost the data rates available to customers in areas of high demand by combining all mid-band radio spectrum when the 5G SA device requires a high-speed connection.

EE’s 5G SA network is set to launch later this year, and it will also have the capability to use a low frequency sixth carrier ‘to provide a superior experience in more places, including indoors,’ we’re told.

“This latest milestone achieved with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies enhances 5G SA performance as we work towards the launch of our network, building further on the benefits of carrier aggregation in delivering greater throughput and speeds to customers,” said Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group. “This is particularly important as more and more devices come to market with 5CC CA capabilities. We are focused on maximising our spectrum assets to deliver the very best experience to our customers with that in mind.”

Mark Atkinson, SVP and Head of RAN at Nokia added: “This successful trial with our long-standing partner, BT is another great example of Nokia’s clear leadership in 5G carrier aggregation technology. Multi-component carrier aggregation helps mobile operators to maximize their radio network assets and provide the highest 5G data rates at more locations to subscribers.”

The two firms managed 4CC CA in 5G SA downlink with concurrent 2CC CA in 5G SA uplink last year. They are pitching this as the next milestone in that process, by ‘achieving further performance uplift in connections from the device to the network by increasing throughput and capacity.’

Over in the US, T-Mobile conducted a six-component carrier (6CC) aggregation call using sub-6-GHz spectrum on its live 5G network in January, which it said was the first time it has been done, anywhere.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
MasOrange splashes the cash in SpainMasOrange splashes the cash in Spain
Jul 5, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
BT claims to be first European operator to achieve 5G 5CC carrier aggregationBT claims to be first European operator to achieve 5G 5CC carrier aggregation
Jul 5, 2024
2 Min Read
Data confidential
Security
Europol wants to drop privacy protections for mobile roamingEuropol wants to drop privacy protections for mobile roaming
Jul 5, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
WBBA issues IP networking wish list for 5.5GWBBA issues IP networking wish list for 5.5G
Jul 5, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE