EE launches new scam protection service

The service is designed to protect customers' calls, data, and online activity through spam and scam call labelling, dark web monitoring, and three months of free Cyber Security Duo which handles identity and device protection. It is available to all EE pay monthly mobile customers as of today for £1 a month, though presumably they then have to pay for Cyber Security Duo separately after the three month period.

EE says it blocks around fifteen million suspicious calls and texts each month before they can reach the intended victim, and that it has blocked more than 84 million scam attempts in the first six months of 2024 which is twice the number for the same period of 2023.

Scam Guard uses an ‘adaptive AI system’ powered by Hiya that analyses every aspect of a call in real-time to detect and notify customers of suspicious calls, and it also sends alerts if personal information, like bank card details and email login info appears on the dark web.

Cyber Security Duo provides real-time protection for up to two devices (hence the name presumably) against viruses, malware, online threats and provides tools for stronger password creation and social media security.

“We have always prioritised the protection of our customers and our investment in Scam Guard is something we are all incredibly proud of,” said Helen Burrows, Policy Director for BT. “We truly believe it will make a significant contribution to the prevention of scams and fraudsters.

“EE was a founding member of Stop Scams UK, and part of a cross-industry alliance to share intelligence on scams. We also employ security experts and network-level security to safeguard our network and customers from cyber-attacks. This is something we take seriously, and while we already block an impressive number of scams, there is always more that we can do. Scam Guard covers all bases so customers can feel safer on our network.”

To paint a picture of how bad the situation is getting, the release says research has shown that 40% of crimes committed across the UK are fraud based and 96% of phone users are affected by nuisance calls on a regular basis. According to a recent study from Hiya 16% of UK consumers reported losing money to a phone scam in the last year, with those who were scammed losing £632 on average.

It also cites figures by Norton that claim 72% of UK adults don’t understand how the dark web works, and 40% have never heard of a dark web monitoring service which would let them see if their personal information is on the dark web.

There is a plethora of reports out there that back up this generally dismal picture of the scale of cyber attacks targeting both individuals and companies. At the end of last year, Orange put one out claiming 2023 had been a record year for cyber extortion with a 46% jump in victims. According to Orange, the overall number of attempted cyberattacks last year reached 129,395, a 30% increase on 2022.