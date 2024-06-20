Accenture swoops for Fibermind

Accenture says the purchase will strengthen its capabilities and extend its network services to its telecoms, utilities, and transportation clients.

Fibermind is headquartered in Rovigo, Italy, and operates across the country with ‘well-established client relationships with Italy’s major mobile and fibre network operators.’ The purchase will see 400 staff join Accenture Operations, working in fields such as network design, permits management, technical office and local directive project management office (PMO) work, network acceptance testing, network documentation and home connection.

The combined firms will offer clients network engineering capabilities, technology assets powered by automation, robotics, data and AI,m states the release.

“This acquisition will significantly strengthen our expertise in the telecommunications network engineering services, boosting our growth in a strategic sector for the country,” said Roberto Pagella, who leads Accenture Operations in Italy. “The synergies with Fibermind will allow us to create a center of excellence in engineering services where technology and data enhance and amplify human skills and knowledge.”

Andrea Targa, general manager, Fibermind added: “We welcome the opportunity to grow by joining Accenture and become part of its global network. The combination of our expertise and capabilities represents an important opportunity for us to strengthen our leadership in Italy and to expand outside the country. Four years ago, we started on a path with our parent company, Maticmind, to excel at ICT and to focus on enabling digital transformation for our clients. Accenture shares this commitment to clients and innovation, so together we’ll enable speed and quality in delivering engineering services.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal follows a string of European acquisitions including Arca, AFD.TECH and Umlaut, which the firm says were aimed at building the company’s infrastructure engineering scale and capability for 5G and fibre in the region.

Last month, Accenture teamed up with VMO2 to go after the private 5G market in the UK, initially targeting the construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, utilities, warehousing and sports venue sectors with solutions built on Accenture’s Edge Orchestration Platform which will incorporate edge computing, data and AI, and embedded cybersecurity.