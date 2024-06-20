Accenture swoops for Fibermind

Accenture has agreed to acquire Fibermind, an Italy-based network services company with a hand in fibre, 5G network deployment, and infrastructure engineering services.

Andrew Wooden

June 20, 2024

2 Min Read

Accenture says the purchase will strengthen its capabilities and extend its network services to its telecoms, utilities, and transportation clients.

Fibermind is headquartered in Rovigo, Italy, and operates across the country with ‘well-established client relationships with Italy’s major mobile and fibre network operators.’ The purchase will see 400 staff join Accenture Operations, working in fields such as network design, permits management, technical office and local directive project management office (PMO) work, network acceptance testing, network documentation and home connection.

The combined firms will offer clients network engineering capabilities, technology assets powered by automation, robotics, data and AI,m states the release.

“This acquisition will significantly strengthen our expertise in the telecommunications network engineering services, boosting our growth in a strategic sector for the country,” said Roberto Pagella, who leads Accenture Operations in Italy. “The synergies with Fibermind will allow us to create a center of excellence in engineering services where technology and data enhance and amplify human skills and knowledge.”

Andrea Targa, general manager, Fibermind added: “We welcome the opportunity to grow by joining Accenture and become part of its global network. The combination of our expertise and capabilities represents an important opportunity for us to strengthen our leadership in Italy and to expand outside the country. Four years ago, we started on a path with our parent company, Maticmind, to excel at ICT and to focus on enabling digital transformation for our clients. Accenture shares this commitment to clients and innovation, so together we’ll enable speed and quality in delivering engineering services.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. The deal follows a string of European acquisitions including Arca, AFD.TECH and Umlaut, which the firm says were aimed at building the company’s infrastructure engineering scale and capability for 5G and fibre in the region.

Last month, Accenture teamed up with VMO2 to go after the private 5G market in the UK, initially targeting the construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, utilities, warehousing and sports venue sectors with solutions built on Accenture’s Edge Orchestration Platform which will incorporate edge computing, data and AI, and embedded cybersecurity.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
Filtronic posts earnings hike on SpaceX salesFiltronic posts earnings hike on SpaceX sales
Jun 20, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Global Telco AI Alliance formalises JV – but the clock is tickingGlobal Telco AI Alliance formalises JV – but the clock is ticking
Jun 20, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Samsung and MediaTek test 5G RedCap over vRAN for longer IoT battery lifeSamsung and MediaTek test 5G RedCap over vRAN for longer IoT battery life
Jun 20, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
UK launches competition investigation into HPE/Juniper mega-dealUK launches competition investigation into HPE/Juniper mega-deal
Jun 20, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE