Nokia gives stc Group’s network an AI boost

Nokia has deployed its MantaRay Cognitive SON, described as an ‘AI-powered self-organizing networks solution’, in stc Group’s commercial network.

Andrew Wooden

July 2, 2024

2 Min Read

MantaRay SON is a network optimization and automation platform that uses ‘self-configuring’ modules to boost network performance and efficiency, says Nokia, and It can be tailored to optimize specific software applications and to ‘address unique operational challenges.’

Cognitive SON meanwhile is an AI-powered software feature of MantaRay SON that enables autonomous RAN operations, and for this project Nokia created a customized solution for stc. It was implemented in a period of high traffic, during which it processed over 10,000 actions, which apparently resulted in an ‘increased utilization rate’ of around 30% on loaded cells with a 10% average improvement on user throughput.

Traffic increased by 40% during this period, and we’re told stc’s network successfully maintained consistent connectivity, and autonomous RAN operations also reduced manual work and ‘improved network quality.’

The AI-powered network module will also tool up stc with more ‘AI-driven capabilities’ in the pursuit of things such as enhancing radio network energy efficiency, which apparently resulted in a 13% reduction in energy consumption across its 4G and 5G networks in 2023. By 2025, stc’s AI-powered products will cover over 200 systems, we’re told.

“stc and Nokia are pioneering a new era where Artificial Intelligence revolutionizes the telecom industry,” said Haithem Al Faraj, Chief Technology Officer at stc Group. “This technology not only minimizes human error and improves quality but also allows networks to operate autonomously and efficiently, while humans remain essential in guiding and maximizing the outcomes from machine learning."

Mikko Lavanti, Head of MEA at Nokia added: “Through our collaboration with stc Group, Nokia is transforming the optimization of radio networks with the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Our MantaRay Cognitive SON solution, equipped with sophisticated AI algorithms, represents a quantum leap in autonomous network operations – a global first in its deployment by stc Group. This AI-driven innovation has redefined standards for network performance, ensuring robust and consistent service for customers even during peak usage periods. Together with stc, we will continue exploring new use cases for Cognitive SON to achieve further efficiency enhancements.”

Elsewhere, Nokia yesterday signed a three-year agreement with Telefonica to deploy 100 Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), Modular Private Wireless (MPW), and MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solutions for the Spanish telco in its business units Telefonica Mobile Spain, Telefonica IoT & Big Data Tech Spain, and Telefonica IoT & Big Data Tech. The deal will also see industrial devices deployed to meet the needs of what is described as ‘key mission-critical industries such as ports, manufacturing, and logistics’.

