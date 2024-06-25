Telefónica and Nokia team up on 5G SA APIs

Telefónica will use Nokia's NEF (Network Exposure Function) to access 5G network capabilities in Spain and Germany, such as precise device location, enhanced notifications based on connectivity status, and edge discovery, with the intention of drumming up some new use cases for consumer, enterprise, and industrial customers.

Nokia’s NEF solution provides a process for interfacing with functions in the core networks. It also enables ‘API mashups’ so developers can combine multiple APIs from different core functions into a new customised one, which is apparently easier for developers to use to create new applications.

The companies will also be using Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal to ‘define new use cases’ that will boost 5G SA usage. Nokia says this platform “brings together networks, systems integrators, and software developers, into a unified ecosystem that provides developers a simple way for integrating advanced 5G capabilities into their applications; without having to navigate the complexity of the underlying network technologies.”

“We are pleased to take this step with Nokia in recognition of the tremendous opportunity we have to further empower developers with the tools they require to deliver new use cases and experiences for their customers and beyond,” said Cayetano Carbajo Martin, Core & Transport Director, Global CTIO at Telefónica. “This partnering agreement is about steering the industry in building new APIs and more use cases over 5G SA capabilities that have been launched across Telefonica’s main operations.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia added: “There continues to be a rising recognition that sustaining closed networks is a thing of the past and that embracing ecosystems is the way forward for deepening collaboration and creating new use cases; delivering better customer experiences; and generating new revenue opportunities. Our agreement with Telefónica is added proof of the much greater telco ecosystem openness that we are now seeing today and we look forward to jointly working to support developers in harnessing a broader array of network capabilities.”

Earlier this month Nokia launched another tool called its Network Exposure Platform (NEP), which is supposed to expand and simplify the number of APIs available to operators and their partners. Nokia says it is the first implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, described as ‘a standard that operators look to for operational guidance and reflects the telco industry’s need for solutions that satisfy the requirements of an array of API models.’

In a slalom of acronyms, Nokia says existing NEF customers can upgrade to a combined NEF and NEP solution to simplify their API ecosystem.