Nokia and Google team up for API push

The benefit of this tie up is pitched as enabling developers to easily use AI in their applications and improve productivity with coding assistance agents.

Nokia and Google will target industry use cases to promote with the Google Cloud developer community, we’re told, starting with healthcare. Meanwhile Google Cloud developers will ‘benefit by having access to standardized 5G network capabilities around the world, exposed through Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal.’

Nokia’s Network as Code platform launch in September 2023, and since then Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 13 network operators and ecosystem partners globally.

The idea is it brings together telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers into a ‘unified ecosystem’ in the pursuit of developing software applications that can make the most out of 5G and 4G network capabilities. It does this by providing developers with software development kits (SDKs); network API documentation, and a ‘sandbox’ to create software code.

“Through this important collaboration with Nokia, we are enabling our global developer community to tap into the greenfield opportunity that 5G networks provide,” said Ankur Jain, Vice President, Google Distributed Cloud and Global Telco Industry at Google Cloud. “Our developer community is a strong innovation driver globally, and we believe the telecom space offers significant value creation opportunities through new applications.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia added: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling thousands of Google Cloud developers to tap into our network capabilities so that they can create value for their customers faster.”

Meanwhile Google cloud has also announced a collaboration with Amdocs today, which will see the latter’s AI and Data Platform (previously called DataOne) using Google Cloud’s ‘unified AI-ready data platform to help CSPs better leverage data to make business decisions.’

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs said: “Data is the foundation of any AI-powered experience, including the burgeoning world of generative AI experiences. Yet, data is complex, and accessing it in a scalable, performant way that enables high-value insights is challenging. We are therefore excited about our collaboration with Google Cloud to simplify the process for service providers, helping them develop a competitive edge and deliver real-time, AI-driven outcomes based on enterprise-scale data readiness.”

The platform also plugs into Google Cloud Architecture Framework, and the end result is supposed to be a ‘unified, telecom-specific real-time data source that integrates information from various systems across the business.’