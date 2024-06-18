Nokia and Google team up for API push

Nokia’s Network as Code platform will now run on Google Cloud, which means it can work in synch with Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro to give developers access to generative AI functions.

Andrew Wooden

June 18, 2024

2 Min Read

The benefit of this tie up is pitched as enabling developers to easily use AI in their applications and improve productivity with coding assistance agents.

Nokia and Google will target industry use cases to promote with the Google Cloud developer community, we’re told, starting with healthcare. Meanwhile Google Cloud developers will ‘benefit by having access to standardized 5G network capabilities around the world, exposed through Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal.’

Nokia’s Network as Code platform launch in September 2023, and since then Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 13 network operators and ecosystem partners globally.

The idea is it brings together telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers into a ‘unified ecosystem’ in the pursuit of developing software applications that can make the most out of 5G and 4G network capabilities. It does this by providing developers with software development kits (SDKs); network API documentation, and a ‘sandbox’ to create software code.

“Through this important collaboration with Nokia, we are enabling our global developer community to tap into the greenfield opportunity that 5G networks provide,” said Ankur Jain, Vice President, Google Distributed Cloud and Global Telco Industry at Google Cloud. “Our developer community is a strong innovation driver globally, and we believe the telecom space offers significant value creation opportunities through new applications.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia added: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling thousands of Google Cloud developers to tap into our network capabilities so that they can create value for their customers faster.”

Meanwhile Google cloud has also announced a collaboration with Amdocs today, which will see the latter’s AI and Data Platform (previously called DataOne) using Google Cloud’s ‘unified AI-ready data platform to help CSPs better leverage data to make business decisions.’

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs said: “Data is the foundation of any AI-powered experience, including the burgeoning world of generative AI experiences. Yet, data is complex, and accessing it in a scalable, performant way that enables high-value insights is challenging. We are therefore excited about our collaboration with Google Cloud to simplify the process for service providers, helping them develop a competitive edge and deliver real-time, AI-driven outcomes based on enterprise-scale data readiness.”

The platform also plugs into Google Cloud Architecture Framework, and the end result is supposed to be a ‘unified, telecom-specific real-time data source that integrates information from various systems across the business.’

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
Ericsson and Tomra want to let firms monetise their wasteEricsson and Tomra want to let firms monetise their waste
Jun 18, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Telefónica Tech and IBM to help enterprises get to grips with AITelefónica Tech and IBM to help enterprises get to grips with AI
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Fibre to drive 15% broadband growth by 2030Fibre to drive 15% broadband growth by 2030
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
T-Mobile ticked off for dodgy FWA advertisingT-Mobile ticked off for dodgy FWA advertising
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE