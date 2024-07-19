T-Mobile US has 200 MVNOs and it wants more

The mobile operator on Thursday presented the aptly-titled 'Your Name, Our Wireless' solution, which is designed to simplify the set-up process for new virtual operators as well as the ongoing management of their services.

T-Mobile US describes it as "an end-to-end managed and operated solution...allowing companies to focus on enhancing customer engagement and driving new revenue opportunities." Essentially, it makes life easier for MVNOs, and arguably makes them more likely to pick T-Mobile US as a host network.

That's clearly the plan, at least. Because those revenue opportunities are not just reserved for the MVNOs themselves; there's also money to be made for the host network.

T-Mobile US's wholesale revenues came in at $4.78 billion in 2023, which is not a small revenue stream by any means. However, it's a drop in the ocean compared with its overall $49 billion top line and it represents a 14% dip on the previous year, which itself declined compared with 2021.

The wireline sector was partly to blame for the slide, but T-Mobile also pointed to lower MVNO revenues primarily due to the migration of legacy TracFone customers to Verizon and lower usage from Boost Mobile customers as Dish builds out its own infrastructure, although it said these declines were offset in part by growth from other MVNO partners. Those factors will also play a part in a predicted further wholesale revenue decline in the current financial year, as will the acquisition of Mint Mobile (more on that below), which will mean a revenue shift from wholesale to prepaid for those customers.

It makes sense then that T-Mobile is keen to shake things up at its wholesale operation.

While most industry watchers would probably recognise the names of a dozen or so US-based MVNOs running on T-Mobile's network, the operator itself says it powers more than 200. And if all goes well with 'Your Name, Our Wireless' there could be many more to follow.

T-Mobile says it is targeting both traditional and non-traditional MVNOs; we're used to big retail brands and so forth leveraging their market presence by adding a mobile offering into the mix, but presumably T-Mobile is keen to simplify things to enable less obvious businesses go down the MVNO route. Amongst other things, the new platform helps users integrate their existing loyalty programmes or other member benefits into an MVNO offer.

The telco shared details of one of its new wholesale customers, who definitely falls into the non-traditional category: US music producer, songwriter and rapper RoccStar. His Roccstar Wireless was founded last year as an affordable MVNO with a mission to, in T-Mobile's words, "disrupt the wireless industry by providing exclusive content, privileged access, and incredible giveaways for fans."

As LightReading reported in December, the musician was inspired by the success of Mint Mobile, founded of course by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and hosted on T-Mobile's network, before the telco paid $1.35 billion for it just over a year ago. RoccStar Wireless may or may not have a similar exit plan. But it certainly has a solid MVNO model to follow and a host network keen to be the partner of choice for it and other brands entering the market.

"We recognized the journey to become an MVNO can be complex. Companies must navigate signing agreements with multiple suppliers, resulting in a prolonged time-to-market," said Daniel Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale.

Thygesen has captured his fair share of column inches in recent months, discussing his company's plans to push hard on wholesale and announcing partnerships with MVNOs; T-Mobile announced it would host Fliggs Mobile, which styles itself as the first all-digital Web 3 MVNO, back in September, for example.

"Our Un-carrier belief is that success hinges on the ability to make customers happy," Thygesen said, adding a bit of typical T-Mobile-ness into the mix. "'Your Name, Our Wireless' is set to transform the mobile network ecosystem, enabling any company to simplify and fast-track their own custom wireless services."

T-Mobile is certainly talking a good game on MVNOs. It will be interesting to see whether they come flocking in the coming months.