Omdia expects 2025 to be ‘a year of stabilization for the RAN market’Omdia expects 2025 to be ‘a year of stabilization for the RAN market’

The latest numbers from analyst firm Omdia reveal what a tough year 2024 was for the radio access networks kit market but look forward to a momentum shift this year.

Scott Bicheno

February 18, 2025

2 Min Read

Omdia has calculated that the total global RAN market (which includes hardware and software but not services) was just over $35 billion last year, which represented a 12 percent decline on the previous year. The good news for RAN vendors is Omdia reckons that decline will end this year and we might even see a tiny bit of growth.

“After two years of significant acceleration and exceptionally high investment in 2021 and 2022, and two years of steep decline in 2023 and 2024, Omdia expects 2025 to be a year of stabilization for the RAN market,” said Remy Pascal of Omdia. “Different regions will follow different trajectories, but at a global level, the market is expected to be flattish. North America has returned to growth in 2024 and we expect this to continue, we also expect a positive trajectory in some emerging markets.”

In common with all other analyst firms, Omdia is sparing with the granular data points it choses to share publicly. It did offer a couple of tables positioning the top vendors globally and by region. Despite America’s best efforts, Huawei is still the world’s biggest RAN vendor and is still doing well in a few regions outside of China, where it dominates, thanks to a strong showing in some emerging markets. Ericsson, meanwhile, is increasingly dependent on the US.

Top vendors, full year 2024 RAN revenue 

Global

Global ex-China

Huawei

Ericsson

Ericsson

Nokia

Nokia

Huawei

ZTE

Samsung

Samsung

ZTE

Top vendors, full year 2024 RAN revenue, top 3 by region

North America

Asia & Oceania 

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America & the Caribbean

Ericsson

Huawei

Ericsson

Huawei

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

Nokia

Nokia

Ericsson

Samsung

Ericsson

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia

We were also told that the combined market shares of the top 5 players was 94 percent, down 1 percentage point on the previous year. The only member of the long tail Omdia chose to flag up was Tejas Networks (which is Indian, not Texan), which landed a big deal with Indian state-owned telco BSNL for its… 4G network. It seems likely that deal alone accounted for the percentage point change.

While flat year-on-year growth is not usually a cause for celebration, it does hopefully mark an inflection point for the global RAN market. Everyone clearly got carried away at the start of the 5G cycle and things are only just settling down now. Operators are very unlikely to repeat that mistake when 6G turns up, so expect the RAN market to at best keep up with inflation for the foreseeable future.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

