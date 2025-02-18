Omdia has calculated that the total global RAN market (which includes hardware and software but not services) was just over $35 billion last year, which represented a 12 percent decline on the previous year. The good news for RAN vendors is Omdia reckons that decline will end this year and we might even see a tiny bit of growth.

“After two years of significant acceleration and exceptionally high investment in 2021 and 2022, and two years of steep decline in 2023 and 2024, Omdia expects 2025 to be a year of stabilization for the RAN market,” said Remy Pascal of Omdia. “Different regions will follow different trajectories, but at a global level, the market is expected to be flattish. North America has returned to growth in 2024 and we expect this to continue, we also expect a positive trajectory in some emerging markets.”

In common with all other analyst firms, Omdia is sparing with the granular data points it choses to share publicly. It did offer a couple of tables positioning the top vendors globally and by region. Despite America’s best efforts, Huawei is still the world’s biggest RAN vendor and is still doing well in a few regions outside of China, where it dominates, thanks to a strong showing in some emerging markets. Ericsson, meanwhile, is increasingly dependent on the US.

Top vendors, full year 2024 RAN revenue

Global Global ex-China Huawei Ericsson Ericsson Nokia Nokia Huawei ZTE Samsung Samsung ZTE

Top vendors, full year 2024 RAN revenue, top 3 by region

North America Asia & Oceania Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America & the Caribbean Ericsson Huawei Ericsson Huawei Huawei Nokia ZTE Nokia Nokia Ericsson Samsung Ericsson Huawei Ericsson Nokia

We were also told that the combined market shares of the top 5 players was 94 percent, down 1 percentage point on the previous year. The only member of the long tail Omdia chose to flag up was Tejas Networks (which is Indian, not Texan), which landed a big deal with Indian state-owned telco BSNL for its… 4G network. It seems likely that deal alone accounted for the percentage point change.

While flat year-on-year growth is not usually a cause for celebration, it does hopefully mark an inflection point for the global RAN market. Everyone clearly got carried away at the start of the 5G cycle and things are only just settling down now. Operators are very unlikely to repeat that mistake when 6G turns up, so expect the RAN market to at best keep up with inflation for the foreseeable future.