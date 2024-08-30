Nokia fails to quash rumours surrounding the fate of its mobile business

A story claiming Nokia is contemplating exiting the mobile networks business drew extensive stock trading, which in turn compelled Nokia to issue a statement.

Scott Bicheno

August 30, 2024

2 Min Read

Bloomberg broke the story, headlined ‘Nokia Mobile Networks Assets Said to Draw Samsung Interest’. The lede jumped straight to Samsung’s ‘preliminary interest’ but the underlying scoop is that, according to those mythical ‘people with knowledge of the matter’, Nokia is exploring potential options for its struggling mobile networks business.

In response to the inevitable frenzy of speculation and stock trading the story provoked, Nokia issued a stock exchange release. “Nokia has nothing to announce in relation to the speculations published in an article today, and no related insider project exists,” it said, before going on to stress how committed it is to the success of its mobile business, which it characterises as ‘a highly strategic asset’.

Strategic is a difficult adjective to qualify as it’s hard to conceptualise degrees of it. Nokia, it seems, felt that leaving it unqualified wouldn’t adequately represent the strength of its feelings on the matter but perhaps we can derive some insight from it stopping short of using ‘extremely’ or phenomenally’ to make its case.

The most telling equivocation, however, was in the opening statement. Saying it has nothing to announce is the kind of standard, meaningless corporate fluff that typifies the response to juicy rumours such as this. It’s one increment on from the default ‘we don’t comment on rumours and speculation’. But speculation that significantly moves the share price, and Nokia’s was up 7% yesterday, does require some clarification.

The substance of the response was that no related insider project exists. Maybe something was lost in translation but this fell far short of saying “we’re definitely not flogging our mobile business.” What is an insider project anyway? Nokia was apparently trying refute the Bloomberg assertion that it’s even having discussions about options for the unit but it chose a very indirect way of doing so. This kind of sophistry is often indicative of an attempt to quash a rumour, while still offering wriggle room if it turns out to be accurate.

As for Samsung being the potential acquirer, that would certainly shake up the mobile market. Samsung has been working hard to become a major mobile networks player but has had to rely largely on the stuttering Open RAN market for success so far. Buying Nokia’s mobile business would, according to Light Reading, instantly take it above Ericsson as the biggest RAN vendor if you exclude the anomalous Chinese market.

While Samsung is currently a relatively minor RAN player, it’s still in the top five. So any attempt to buy Nokia’s mobile interests would represent significant market consolidation and require close antitrust scrutiny. But that’s not going to happen, is it? Because no related insider project exists. Move along everyone – nothing to see here.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
US lays down rules for drone operations in 5GHz spectrumUS lays down rules for drone operations in 5GHz spectrum
Aug 30, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
FCC to ‘reignite’ $9 billion US rural 5G fundFCC to ‘reignite’ $9 billion US rural 5G fund
Aug 30, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Swansea Bay City Deal drafts in VMO2 to build dark fibre networkSwansea Bay City Deal drafts in VMO2 to build dark fibre network
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
Huawei clocks 34% revenue hike for first half of yearHuawei clocks 34% revenue hike for first half of year
Aug 29, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE