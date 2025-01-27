Modern building materials often block mobile signal from entering from outdoors, we’re told, hence the concept of an in-building system to provide mobile connectivity in the building.

The deployment was completed alongside Electracom Projects, described as a real estate technology specialist. the 50-storey tower is apparently the UK’s ‘tallest BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) Outstanding building’, and sixteen occupiers have signed up to the service so far.

Freshwave designed and deployed a 4G distributed antenna system (DAS) which connects into the MNOs’ networks to provide the connectivity, and will be supporting the system via an ongoing managed service. It will pipe in mobile coverage for the landlord areas, and occupiers can also connect to the service via a commercial model agreed between 8 Bishopsgate, Freshwave and Electracom.

“We’re delighted to have delivered connectivity from all four operators to this spectacular building through our valued partners at Electracom Projects,” said Brendan Hourihane, Senior Director at Freshwave. “Mobile signal is essential for modern life now, whether it’s for dealmaking in the office or keeping in touch with loved ones, so it’s a must in high-quality buildings such as 8 Bishopsgate to give the best experience.”

Nick Seaton, Director at Electracom Projects added: “8 Bishopsgate is a smart building and the advanced technology it contains will be of great benefit to both its staff and occupiers. A mobile app allows people to do everything, from accessing the building itself to booking rooms and event spaces, so we knew we needed reliable mobile signal. We’re proud to be working on this prestigious project for Stanhope and happy to partner with Freshwave on mobile connectivity.”

Last year Freshwave claimed to have achieved a world first with its Omni Network combined small cell box. It said with all four MNOs contained in one box, controlled by engineers in its data centre, the system needs less equipment, cabling and installation which is supposed mean it’s faster to design. For some buildings this can mean up to 65% lower costs than a legacy, traditional distributed antenna system (DAS), we were told at the time.

Meanwhile last week Freshwave teamed up with the National Robotarium in Edinburgh to deploy a portable 5G private network to test out agriculture robots. The first robot using it is being tested to meet an agricultural technology (agritech) need for a National Robotarium customer, and during the test it will stream live video content, do 3D mapping, and infrared assessments out in the field.