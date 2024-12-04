Elizabeth line now fully plugged into 4G

Earlier this year all Elizabeth line stations and the first tunnel sections between Paddington and Liverpool Street got mobile coverage, and TfL and Boldyn Networks have now plugged in the remaining tunnels.

In terms of the Underground as a whole, work is currently being done to expand coverage along the Northern line towards Morden, and between King’s Cross St Pancras and Moorgate by the end of the year and early 2025. We’re assured coverage on the Bakerloo line will shortly be extended along the tunnelled sections between Piccadilly Circus and Embankment, with further stations along the line, as well as the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, set to get coverage in the coming months.

The ultimate plan is to introduce 4G and 5G mobile coverage across the whole tube, Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Elizabeth line network, including the London Overground Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross. More than 2,000 kilometres of cabling and thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations during the course of the rollout, we’re told.

“We are pleased to see the great progress made in bringing high-quality mobile connectivity to the Elizabeth line and beyond,” said Igor Leprince, Group CEO at Boldyn Networks. “Delivering seamless, high-speed connectivity across London’s transport network is transformational for both passengers and operational teams, and we are delighted to be playing a fundamental role in making this happen.

“This milestone reflects our shared commitment with TfL to enhancing the travel experience with reliable and high-quality connectivity across the city, connecting the places that matter. We look forward to continuing the roll out at pace and delivering the exceptional service Londoners increasingly rely on.”

Michael Roberts, CEO of London TravelWatch added: "It’s great that the Elizabeth Line is now fully connected, enabling passengers to stay online as they travel around London. This is also a really important step towards making passengers feel safer on transport as not only can they get in touch with someone if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, they can also go online to immediately report anything they see or experience on the network. We look forward to seeing mobile coverage rolled out over more of the underground network in the coming months.”

Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and VMO2 are all taking part in the rollout, and as well as allowing travellers to connect while commuting about, we’re told it will also give TfL staff better connectivity to pass on information and host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN).

The ESN is designed to give first responders immediate access to data, images and information that might be useful in emergencies. Earlier this week, BT signed a new £1.29 billion contract with the Home Office to provide mobile services to it for the next seven years. It will also involve BT taking on management responsibility and provide coverage services for the Home Office’s Air-to-Ground (A2G) network, their Extended Area Services (EAS) sites, London Underground and specific road and rail tunnels.